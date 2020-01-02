Scouting UCLA: What to look out for before the Huskies take on the Bruins

Ahead of Washington’s conference opener against a struggling UCLA squad, read up on the numbers, players, and trends to watch ahead of the game.
Last time out
The Bruins (7-6) struggled their way through the nonconference season, and now enter Pac-12 play on a three-game losing streak. Latest among those losses was a 77-74 shocker at Pauley Pavilion to a 4-10 Cal State Fullerton squad, who hadn’t won a game against a Power Five school in almost a decade.
UCLA dominated almost every statistical category against the Titans, dominating on the glass and getting to the free throw line at a high clip, but it was done in by the three-point shot. Fullerton shot a blistering 14-of-24 from distance and squeaked out the road win. It was also the third straight game the Bruins had given up 74 or more points and their third loss of the year to a non Power Five opponent.
Projected starters and players to watch
G - Tyger Campbell, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, redshirt freshman
G - Prince Ali, 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, senior
G - Jaime Jaquez Jr., 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, freshman
F - Jalen Hill, 6-foot-10, 245 pounds, sophomore
F - Cody Riley, 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, sophomore
UCLA has employed several different starting lineups as new head coach Mick Cronin attempts to build up his roster, and more importantly, his defense. The Bruins have struggled mightily on that end of the floor, and Cronin has been experimenting with different guys to get stops. The only player on the team who has started every game is redshirt freshman guard Tyger Campbell, a point guard who went to the same high school as UW freshman Isaiah Stewart.
Campbell tore his ACL last season forcing him to sit it out, but is the undisputed leader of the UCLA offense this season, averaging 4.2 assists. Campbell has struggled to score the ball this year at times, but when his three-point shot is falling can be dangerous on the perimeter. He’s shooting .361 from distance and .432 from the field so far this year.
Another wildcard and potential starter for UCLA is guard Chris Smith, who is its leading scorer at 11.1 points per game and shoots a near flawless 90.5% from the charity stripe.
Outlook
KenPom predicts a 77-65 Washington victory in this game, given the home court advantage and that UCLA is their third worst Pac-12 team ahead of Washington State and California.
By all standards, this should be a double-digit victory, but the Huskies have struggled to command games all season. After a late collapse to Houston in their last game before conference season, perhaps the Huskies will be more energized and focused for the entire 40 minutes.
Another trend to look out for is how often Washington turns the ball over. The UW turns the ball over on 20.5% of its offensive possessions, as compared to UCLA’s 18.8%. Neither number is good, so be on the lookout for a sloppy game in the early going. The team that can settle down and not make silly offensive mistakes may be the one that comes out with the win Thursday night.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.