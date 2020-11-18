Stepping up: Freshman key for the Huskies in 2020

After the loss of senior guard Missy Peterson to a season ending ACL injury, the Washington Women’s basketball team will be looking towards the team’s freshmen players to step up this season.
At Pac-12 media day Head Coach Jody Wynn and junior forward Haley Van Dyke were excited about the impact that the freshmen will have for the Huskies.
“We have a really young team this year,” Van Dyke said. “Our freshmen are doing a great job stepping up and knowing their roles.”
The Huskies have four freshmen on the roster this season, including four star guard Jayda Noble from Mount Spokane High School. Noble was ESPN’s 29th ranked guard in the nation and was named First-Team All State by the Tacoma News Tribune. Wynn expects Noble to have an important impact for the Huskies this season.
“She’s a freak of an athlete, I think she can jump higher than anyone on the guys team,” Wynn said. “She’ll have to step up her scoring with the absence of Missy Peterson.”
The Huskies will also have a freshman starting at point guard this season in Tameiya Sadler. A former four-star recruit, the Californian was the No. 20 point guard in her class. She averaged 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game in her senior season at Saint Patrick-Saint Vincent high school in the Bay Area.
“They’re fun to coach on the floor,” Wynn said about the freshmen. “They bring us a different dimension of athleticism, and they get after it on both sides of the ball.”
Huskies Conference Schedule released
The Washington Women's Basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season was announced this week by the Pac-12.
The Huskies will open up their 2020 Pac-12 campaign in the Bay Area playing California and Stanford between Dec. 4-7. The first conference game at Alaska Airlines Arena will be against rival Washington State and during the week of Dec. 10, before a homestand against the Oregon schools beginning Dec.18.
A total of 22 games will be played by the Huskies in conference play this season, and Washington will play every team twice at home and away.
“It's gonna be interesting,” Wynn said. “Twenty-two games in this conference will be tough.”
The Huskies will have ten games against opponents that ranked inside the preseason top 20. Three of those games will come in the Huskies first five games to open the season, when the Huskies play No. 2 Stanford, No. 10 Oregon, and No. 18 Oregon State. The other ranked Pac-12 teams are No. 7 Arizona and No. 9 UCLA.
Washington is yet to finalize their non-conference schedule but is expected to open the season at neutral site between Nov. 27-29.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
