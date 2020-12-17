Sloppy offense plagues Huskies in loss to Montana

Though the Washington men’s basketball team made things interesting with a late rally against Montana, sloppy first-half basketball plagued the Huskies (1-5, 0-2) as they dropped their second straight game in a 58-66 defeat.
Specifically, an abundance of fouls, especially in the first half, prevented Washington from making any legitimate runs through the game’s early goings. Two Huskies, including UW’s leading scorer in senior guard Quade Green, spent the waning minutes of the first half sitting on the bench with three fouls apiece, while Montana made a living in the bonus and from the free throw line.
On the night, Washington logged a total of 23 fouls and had immense trouble defending the paint without sending the Grizzlies (3-4, 0-2) to the charity strike. Following the game, sophomore center Nate Roberts, who led the way for the Huskies with 13 points, addressed some of the Dawgs defensive difficulties.
“We weren’t really executing as well as we should on defense in the first half,” Roberts said. “That kind of bit us in the butt.”
Moreover, a heap of turnovers kept the Huskies from developing an offensive rhythm for much of the contest. With Green off the floor in foul trouble, Washington’s attack was often disorganized and ineffective, which was epitomized by UW’s 15 turnovers, including 12 in the first half.
In a post game press conference, head coach Mike Hopkins spoke regarding several of the reasons behind Washington’s trouble in taking care of the ball.
“[It was] just guys being careless,” Hopkins said. “They were blitzing the ball screens and we threw it away a few times… we’ve got to be better.”
Second half rally triggered by Washington’ aggressive offense
After finding themselves in a 12-point hole at half-time, the Huskies showed signs of life following the break by forcing the issue offensively and making a point of getting to the basket. As a result of this flux in aggressive play, Washington fought their way back into the game, overcoming what had once ballooned to a 15-point deficit to take the lead down the stretch.
“It was definitely our offense in the first half that got us behind and got us playing on our heels,” Hopkins said. “In the second half, we fought, we went at them, and we attacked.”
Though this late run was ultimately not enough, the Huskies’ offensive performance in the second half was definitely promising. Led by junior guard Nate Pryor, who found open driving lanes and penetrated at-will, UW scored 24 points in the paint over the game's final twenty minutes, compared to just 12 in the first. Moreover, sophomore centers Riley Sorn and Nate Roberts both had success scoring near the bucket.
However, Hopkins noted that Washington’s late aggressiveness was intended to be part of the team’s original gameplan.
“We wanted to [be aggressive] in this game, just to get to the line and put the defense on their heels.”
UW will look to build on this late flurry of aggressiveness when they take on Colorado in Las Vegas this Sunday.
