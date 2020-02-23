Huskies rally in singles after losing doubles point

Seattle experienced a splendid turn in weather this week. The city was granted six days of no rain, blue skies, and plenty of sun.

I took this rare opportunity to go on as many long walks as I could to enjoy the brisk but clear weather. Being pent up inside and doing one’s best to stay dry during the cold and wet part of the year for extended amounts of time can get irksome.

I only recently started going on long walks on a regular basis, mainly to get out more and be content with feeling aimless. One of my favorite places to walk is along the Montlake Cut.

The Montlake Bridge is probably my favorite drawbridge across the Washington Ship Canal. I love the gothic towers that stand on either side of the rusted green iron bridge. And on a clear day, looking east, you have a magnificent view of the Cascade Mountains.

I walked down to the canal to sketch the bridge and was even lucky enough to see it go up as a barge crane passed through, pushed by a small tugboat. While I’m sure it was quite an inconvenience for the dozens of those driving above, there is something exciting in seeing a drawbridge raised and lowered.

There are benches along the path on either side of the canal which make for the perfect spot to sit and have a snack or a picnic lunch.

I’ve lived in Seattle all my life and have experienced my fair share of drawbridge operations. Yet, I still get excited to see the gates get lowered, hear the bells ring, and try to see what boat passes under the bridge when it goes up.

Watching boats go by is something you take for granted as a Seattleite. With too many waterfronts to count, seeing sailboats, rowboats, ferries, tugboats, kayaks, and canoes are a part of daily life. People taking a sailboat out onto Lake Union when the weather is nice, waving and nodding as they pass, is no different from politely smiling to someone as you pass someone on the sidewalk.

So if you feel like taking a long walk along the water, seeing a large boat pass under a bridge, or saying high to some sailors as they take their boat out, look no further than the Montlake Bridge.

Until the next sketch,

Reach The Campus Sketcher Elijah Pasco at arts@dailyuw.com. Instagram: @the_campus_sketcher

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.