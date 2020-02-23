Huskies rally in singles after losing doubles point

The No. 20 Washington women’s tennis team battled back in singles after losing the doubles point, winning Sunday’s match 4-1.
“I think our biggest goal was to respond from our last match and bounce back,” head coach Robin Stephenson said. “I thought we did a really good job of that today. I don’t think it was necessarily our best tennis performance, but it was definitely our griddiest and mentally toughest match.”
In singles, the Huskies turned the tide, dominating across all courts. After last weekend’s struggles in singles, the Dawgs rebounded in a big way. It started with junior Vanessa Wong, who bounced back from her loss this past week by winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Her victory was quickly followed by sophomore Zoey Weil at No. 6, who played with high intensity winning her match 7-5, 6-0.
“I think it’s very important because I play a big game,” Weil said. “Just carrying the energy and momentum is a big deal. In general, tennis can be tough if you let it get to your head, so being loud and being positive really helps me a lot.”
Sophomore Nika Zupancic, who has found form recently, added to her season resume, sweeping her match by a score of 6-4, 6-4. Sophomore Sedona Gallagher sealed the UW victory with a win at No. 3, taking three sets to do so 6-1, 4-6, 6-0. The victory improves Gallagher’s record to 8-2.
“I think we all recognized that they played a really amazing doubles point,” Gallagher said. “We had a lot of opportunities to win, but it was just their day to win doubles. I think everyone did a good job recognizing that and coming out swinging in singles.”
Despite bouncing back in singles play, the Huskies started the day falling short in the doubles point in a closely contested affair. The point came down to a tiebreak at No. 1. Wong and senior Natsuho Arakawa fell behind early in the tiebreak 2-5, but were able to rally to even the score. However, in a back and forth contest, the Illini came out on top, winning a thrilling tiebreak 11-9, giving them a 7-6 set victory.
“I thought we played really well together as a team,” Stephenson said. “I thought we fought hard for every point. The doubles point was tough because we had three match points to win it, but lost it. That can mentally get to you, but I told the team we’re not going to let one point affect us. We were able to move on and put ourselves in a position to win, so I was really proud of that today.”
The Huskies won their set at No. 3, with Gallagher and Weil prevailing 6-4. The sophomore duo have won all three doubles sets in which they’ve been partners this season.
In the remaining match, senior Katarina Kopcalic and Zupancic were outdueled by Sasha Belaya and Emily Casati of Illinois, losing 6-2 in their set. This was the first loss at doubles for the Huskies duo, previously winning two and having two sets unfinished.
The Huskies resume action on March 6, taking on Utah in Seattle.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
