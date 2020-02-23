Huskies stun No. 8 Bruins on Senior Day

The Washington women's basketball team never trailed all afternoon to secure its first ranked win of the season over No. 8 UCLA.
The Bruins got it within four with just under two minutes left, but the UW hit seven free throws late to seal its first win over a ranked team since last year’s Pac-12 tournament.
“That’s just crazy, it just feels so good, and I think we could have done it more during the season,” junior guard Rita Pleskevich said. “But now we’re finally there, it just feels so awesome for me.”
The Huskies (13-14, 5-11 Pac-12) set the tone with their defense early, holding the Bruins (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) without a point for nearly three minutes. UCLA only converted five of its 21 first quarter attempts, four of which came on layups.
The offense then found its footing to open the second quarter. After putting up 15 points in the first quarter, the UW matched that amount of production in just the first 4:32 of the second frame.
“We knew we weren’t playing our best game in the first half, so we knew that we needed to clean it up, especially on boards, and just crash them and they rebound the ball tremendously,” Amber Melgoza said. “Just the little things matter, and it showed to get us a board and push down the court.”
Washington then stalled going into break, it didn't score another point until halftime. UCLA strung together a 7-0 run that cut the UW lead to just four.
The Bruins shot just 28% in the first half, and missed 26 shots, including 10 from behind the arc. Their 12 offensive rebounds and 11 second chance points helped keep the score close.
Crisp passing and decision-making helped the UW offense get back on track out of the break. It was attacking cutters and finding open shooters to fuel its 20-point quarter. The Dawgs assisted on seven of their eight made field goals, and only turned the ball over three times.
“The coaches before the game they told us that UCLA would pressure us more,” Pleskevich said. “But I don’t know, it just felt like I didn’t see this pressure.”
The Huskies outscored the Bruins 20-13 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 11 going into the final 10 minutes.
The two teams were trading punches in the fourth quarter, and each had 12 points going into the final media timeout. Two three-pointers from Pleskevich and Ali Bamberger helped keep the lead in double figures.
UCLA then started to cut into the lead, thanks to 14 fourth quarter free throws, but Washington then held on and and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line to secure the upset on Senior Day.
Melgoza led the way with 22 points, and Pleskevich and Bamberger tallied 15 and 12 points, respectively. In the second half, the Huskies made 14 field goals and assisted on 12 of those makes.
“I think we’re playing obviously our best basketball right now, and we’re a very unselfish group,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “On any given night, anyone can step up, and for Amber to lead us, obviously through the weekend was outstanding and she’s done it all year long, her whole three years with us.”
Washington now heads south for its final road trip of the regular season, where it will face Oregon State on Friday at 6 p.m. and Oregon on Sunday at noon.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
