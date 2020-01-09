Huskies drop second conference game on the road to Stanford

The result Thursday night was all too familiar for the Washington men’s basketball team, which let a double-digit lead slip through its fingers in a 61-55 loss to Stanford at Maples Pavilion.
Just a few weeks after blowing a big lead to Houston on Christmas, the Huskies (11-5, 1-2 Pac-12) stagnated on offense down the stretch, letting the Cardinal go on a 14-1 run over the last 4:10 minutes to steal the victory.
The Huskies led by as much as 12 in the second half, but a Daejon Davis three-pointer to tie the game with 2:41 remaining and a Tyrell Terry dagger just over a minute later sealed the deal for the Cardinal (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12).
Prior to the game, it was announced that sophomore point guard Quade Green was academically ineligible to compete, leaving the starting duties to Elijah Hardy. The sophomore replacement was given the keys to the offense, and as you would expect, went through early struggles and late struggles.
The Huskies accumulated 13 turnovers in the first half alone, roughly two shy of their season average of 14.9 per game. Against those turnovers, they only assisted on two of their 11-made baskets, with no made threes.
Despite that, the Huskies held a 28-20 lead, mostly thanks to a 30-13 rebound advantage. With an undersized lineup, the Cardinal struggled with the size of Nate Roberts and Jaden McDaniels in the opening frame, with the pair hauling in 19 combined boards. The UW turned 10 offensive rebounds into nine second-chance points, and held the Cardinal to just 27.6% shooting from the field.
McDaniels led the charge in scoring with eight points and 11 boards at the half, and star freshman and leading scorer Isaiah Stewart was held to just two points in eight first half minutes. Stewart opened the second half as a starter after sitting most of the first half due to foul trouble.
McDaniels continued his early success in the second half, notching his first career double-double after an early three-pointer in the second half, and facilitating and flowing through the UW offense in Green’s absence. The freshman finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.
Stewart, meanwhile, had his least productive game as a Husky, scoring just four points with five rebounds.
Stanford was able to get back into the game after Washington led by double-digits for a big stretch in the second half. Going over four minutes without a made field goal, the UW let Stanford back into the game as it cut the lead to just five with just over eight minutes left to play.
The Huskies and Cardinal went back and forth from there until the UW went on another cold streak, scoring just one point off a free throw in the final four minutes, and allowing Stanford to score 14.
The UW finished with 21 total turnovers, and despite breaking it’s 11-game streak of games of being outrebounded on the offensive glass, allowed eight second-half three-pointers from the Cardinal. In big moments down the stretch, once again, the Huskies couldn’t make the plays they needed to win.
Up next
Washington gets just a day off before it takes on Cal in Berkeley on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Golden Bears are the only team in the Pac-12 that have a losing overall record.
