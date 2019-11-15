Jordan makes history, women advance to Nationals at West Regional

With championship season now in full-swing, the nationally-ranked Washington cross country teams competed against the West’s best in Colfax, Washington today at the West Regional.
Following a pattern of recent success, the men’s team made history when Iowa State transfer Andrew Jordan crossed the finish line first in 29:43.4. In the No. 14 men’s Huskies’ long and storied history, no runner had ever finished first at men’s regionals until Friday.
Despite Jordan’s strong finish, the Washington men finished fourth among the field, meaning that they did not receive an automatic bid to run at Nationals in Indiana. However, despite not receiving the automatic bid that is given to teams that finish first or second across nine regionals, the Huskies are likely to earn an at-large bid to participate.
Among the nine regionals’ non-first or second-place finishers, UW would rank 11th in amount of points received, at 115. Thirteen additional teams will make the trip to Nationals along with the automatic qualifiers, meaning the UW could likely be an at-large bid.
FloTrack also projected that the No. 14 Huskies would make the cut.
Women earn automatic bid, just miss on team title
Led all year long with Mel Smart and Katie Rainsberger, both runners finished in the top-10 to give the No. 4 Huskies an automatic bid to nationals, and a second-place overall team finish. Smart’s third-place finish ensured that Washington would finish with a top-five West Region finisher for the sixth-time in the past decade. Rainsberger finished sixth after finishing first for the Huskies last season.
The UW women are guaranteed a spot in Nationals, and will be represented by a strong group of runners including Smart, Rainsberger, Shona McCullough, Allie Schadler, Lilli Burdon, and others.
National Championships will run next Saturday, Nov. 23, in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
