Kara Bajema leads Huskies to first-round victory

The No. 8 Washington volleyball team didn’t get off to the best start against Winthrop in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Luckily for the Huskies, Kara Bajema did.
In the first set, Winthrop had eight kills. All the Huskies (25-6, 15-5 Pac-12) not named Kara Bajema had eight kills. And Bajema had 10, the most she’s ever had in a set. In the second set, Bajema scored eight of Washington’s 16 kills. She consistently hit .667 through the match and didn’t make a single hitting error.
She didn’t even play in the third set, but she still made up 40% of Washington’s kills and around 30% of its total scoring.
“Kara was doing a great job, and we weren’t passing well enough to run a very diverse offense,” head coach Keegan Cook said.
That resulted in sophomore setter Ella May Powell and libero Shayne McPherson, who does a lot of out-of-system setting for the Huskies, to go to Bajema.
With junior hitter Sam Drechsel having difficulty with the Winthrop block in the first set, and sophomore Claire Hoffman not having a lot of success scoring the ball, everything fell to Bajema.
“It was obviously a good night for me,” she said. “My setters and Shayne were locating really well, and I always feel like if they’re going to go for it, I’m going to go for it too, whether it’s out of system or in system.”
Bajema had a lot of success in the second set, and the rest of the team finally caught up with her. The Huskies only made one error in the second, as opposed to the eight they made as a team in the first. The Huskies minus Bajema went from hitting .000 to hitting .467, and Bajema brought them up to .556 with her eight kills on 12 swings.
Bajema’s 18 kills through two sets were more than she’s scored in five three-set and eight four-set matches this season. It was only one less kill than the entire Winthrop team scored in the match. Her final hitting percentage, .667, was by far her best of the year.
“I think what was going through my head was that I was not going to play fearful,” she said. “I was going to hit my shots, because your shots are good enough, and you don’t have to worry about what’s in front of you.”
Bajema also finished the match with ten digs for a double-double.
Just before the Huskies played Winthrop, South Carolina upset hosting bubble team Colorado State in the first round.
The Gamecocks (20-11, 11-7 SEC) were an at-large bid for the tournament. While Colorado State wasn’t a top-16 seed, they were ranked No. 10 in the last AVCA poll, and the upset proves that the Gamecocks should be a threat for Washington.
“They’ve got a couple really physical hitters,” Cook said. “They run a nice, fast offense that’s balanced. They get both of their middles involved. They’ve got a point-scoring opposite. They’ve got the makeup of a really good team, and I thought the match would go how it went tonight, not knowing who would win, but knowing that it was going to be pretty competitive.”
Washington will play South Carolina in the second round at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Alaska Airlines Arena.
