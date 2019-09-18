3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on BYU

The No. 22 Washington football team is hitting the road for the first time this season, taking on BYU in Provo, Utah on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Before the Huskies take the field, read up on the Cougars.
3 Numbers to Know
3:58 Last week against USC, Zach Wilson scored a 16-yard rushing touchdown to put BYU ahead of USC 27-24 with 5:41 left in the fourth quarter. Three minutes and 58 seconds later, USC tied it up. Those were the only 3:58 that the Cougars have led in the fourth quarter this season. Despite that, BYU has come back to win in overtime two straight weeks, taking down both Tennessee and USC beyond regulation.
4.8 BYU’s run defense has been a bit suspect, allowing 4.8 yards per rush through its first three games. The Cougars have given up at least 170 yards on the ground in all three contests, including allowing 262 to Utah in Week 1 and 242 to Tennessee in Week 2.
210 Senior Micah Simon is leading the Cougars with 210 receiving yards on 13 catches so far. In 2018, he only brought in 12 catches the whole season. He made one of the biggest plays of BYU’s win in Knoxville, hauling in a long pass from Wilson and running all the way to the Tennessee 16-yard line with 0:07 left in the fourth quarter to set up a last-second field goal to send the game to overtime.
2 Players to Watch
Zach Wilson - QB
After taking over the BYU offense as a true freshman last season, Wilson is back for his second year, and the Cougars are letting him open up the playbook. Wilson threw the ball 182 times for 1,578 yards in nine games in 2018, but three games into the year, he’s pretty much at half of both those numbers, going 60-for-95 for 720 yards. The sophomore is also a threat to scramble, with one touchdown and 47 yards on 23 rushes.
Kavika Fonua - LB
Between a mission, multiple major injuries, a switch from defense to running back, and then another one back to linebacker, Fonua has taken a winding road since enrolling at BYU in 2014 to becoming the Cougars’ leading tackler. Fonua has racked up 30 stops already this year, and also has an interception to his name.
1 Recap of Last Week
For the second straight week, BYU found itself in one of the best games of the weekend in college football, taking down USC 30-27 in overtime on a 43-yard Jake Oldroyd field goal and a Dayan Ghanwoloku interception. Wilson went 20-of-33 for 280 yards and a touchdown, while graduate transfer tailback Ty’Son Williams rushed for an even 100 on 19 carries.
