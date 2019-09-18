Strong third quarter a focus heading into first road trip to BYU

The third quarter has not been a pretty one for the No. 22 Washington football team through three games this season.
The Huskies (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12) got a strong start against Eastern Washington in their opener, where they outscored the Eagles 14-0 out of halftime in the third, but since then against Cal and Hawai’i, the Dawgs have been outscored 27-3 in the third quarter.
In its first road matchup of the year against a red-hot BYU squad fresh off an upset against then-ranked No. 24 USC, Washington can’t afford another poor start out of halftime.
“We just need to come out of halftime with more energy,” senior defensive back Myles Bryant said. “I think it’s just focus at the end of the day. You can have a lack of focus with guys getting out of their assignments and not doing their jobs, and that’s something we’ve emphasized, just do your job. It’s as simple as that.”
However, after a tough third quarter where they allowed two touchdowns against Hawai’i, the UW defense locked down and finished the game strong, shutting out the Rainbow Warriors in the fourth.
“That Hawai’i game we had a couple of bad drives but overall, 90% of that game was clean for the defense,” senior linebacker Kyler Manu said. “We were satisfied with that, we just have to clean up some of those missed tackles and I think we’ll be good for the rest of the year.”
Moving on from those previous performances, the Huskies have a tough task ahead of them in the form of an explosive and strong Cougar offense. Several members of the UW defense compared BYU’s offense to its own, which utilizes multiple formations and motions to wear defenses down.
Going up against the Washington offense every day has helped the Huskies prepare for the Cougars (2-1), according to players, and they played them last year in a 35-7 victory.
“They look a bit better, I’d say,” senior linebacker Brandon Wellington said. “You gain a lot of experience and you gain a grasp of the game the longer you play.”
Away from the confines of comfort at Husky Stadium for the first time this season affords its own challenges as well, especially in what is expected to be a sold-out white-out crowd in Provo, Utah this Saturday. But it’s nothing the Huskies aren’t used to.
“It’s going to be a fun one, for me personally,” Wellington said. “I like playing on the road, it gives us an edge to play harder.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
