Scouting Stanford: What to watch when the Huskies take on the Cardinal

The Washington men’s basketball team is back on the road this week after it demolished USC 72-40 on Sunday. The Huskies first stop will be in Palo Alto, where they take on a familiar Stanford team at Maples Pavilion. Check out the numbers, players, and trends to watch ahead of the game.
Last time out
Stanford dominated it’s non-conference schedule this season. Ten of the 12 Cardinal (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) wins have come by double digits or more, and the team’s only losses have come against No. 6 Butler — who beat Stanford by two — and No. 3 Kansas.
And the Cardinal continued its winning ways against cross-bay rival California, defeating the Golden Bears 68-52 thanks in part to a 20-point performance from former Washington commit and Garfield High alum Daejon Davis. The junior guard also added 5 assists, six rebounds, and shot 50 percent from behind the arc, going 3-for-6.
Davis wasn’t the only one hot from deep either. Freshman guard Tyrell Terry went 3-for-4 from three point range on his way to 14 points. Sophomore Bryce Willis also added 10 points, with the three guards accounting for 73 percent of the Cardinal’s scoring. Stanford essentially had the game wrapped up with 10 minutes to go, despite being outrebounded by Cal 41-30.
Projected starters and players to watch
G - Daejon Davis, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, junior
G - Tyrell Terry, 6-foot-2, 160 pounds, freshman
G - Bryce Willis, 6-foot-6, 195 pounds, sophomore
F - Spencer Jones, 6-foot-7, 195 pounds, freshman
F - Oscar da Silva, 6-foot-9, 225 pounds, junior
Head coach Jerod Haase has essentially rolled out the same starting lineup since Game 1, with the tandem of da Silva and Terry carrying most of the scoring load for the Cardinal.
A junior from Berlin, da Silva is averaging 17 points and 5.6 assists while Terry is just behind at 15.1 points per game and is shooting threes at a 40.3 percent clip. But the latter isn’t the team’s top shooting threat. That honor would actually go to fellow freshman Spencer Jones, a 6-foot-7 forward who leads the team with 37 made threes and is shooting 45.7 percent from deep. The Cardinal currently rank No. 11 in the nation in three-point percentage, per KenPom.
Despite the emergence of Jones and Terry, Stanford is still waiting for consistent offense from Davis. The Seattle native is averaging 9.1 points per game, almost two points under his freshman and sophomore years. And through 14 games, his assist numbers are also a bit down, dipping below four per game for the first time in his career. Davis is shooting threes well though, at 44.8 percent, and is turning the ball over less than he did as a sophomore.
Sophomore swingman Bryce Willis is the team’s defensive pest and is one of Stanford’s better rebounders. He’s also an extremely clean defender, picking up just 2.2 fouls per 40 minutes.
The Cardinal also have some depth off the bench. Sophomore forward Jaiden Delaire is the first man off the bench, averaging 6.1 points in 16 minutes. He leads a bench mob that also features junior guard Isaac White, freshman forward James Keefe, and junior forward Lukas Kisunas, all of whom get around 10 minutes per game.
Outlook
KenPom predicts a 67-64 win for the Cardinal, likely due to the game being played at Maples Pavilion. However, it should be noted that Stanford doesn’t have any wins against teams it considers to be in the top-50, with the Huskies currently sitting at No. 43.
It will also be interesting to watch Stanford try and combat the height and length of Washington. The Cardinal’s tallest player, da Silva, tops out at 6-foot-9 and is about 25 pounds lighter than UW freshman Isaiah Stewart. The Huskies’ forwards will potentially feast down low in the post, and they might finally win the rebounding battle.
Another trend to look out for are the turnovers. Washington’s struggles to keep the ball are well documented, but Stanford is even worse, losing the ball on 21.5 percent of its offensive possessions. But the Cardinal also does a good job forcing turnovers, ranking 32nd in the nation at 17 per game.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.