When it rains, it pours for UW in big second half over Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — A subpar performance by the Washington football offense in the first half was all but forgotten after an explosion in the second catapulted the Huskies past Arizona, 51-27.
The Huskies (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) failed to capitalize on great field position in the first half, to the tune of merely six first-half points by the offense, but came on in the second half. In the fourth quarter alone the UW outgained itself from the first half.
“We just came together as an offense and realized what we needed to do,” Salvon Ahmed said. “We manned up.”
Trailing by four at the half, the Huskies opened the second half on a tear, with just one of their drives resulting in a punt, and five drives resulting in touchdowns. With a focus on their ground game, Washington outmuscled Arizona’s defense for 207 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Ahmed.
After opening the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, the defense created havoc, with Myles Bryant streaking across the field to force a fumble from Jamarye Joiner. The UW offense — which struggled to convert in the red zone in the first half — finally capitalized.
Given a short field, the Dawgs went 36 yards in short order, and Ahmed finished the drive with an outside run for a touchdown.
Asked about what changed in the second half, offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan gave a simple answer:
“Literally just execution,” Hamdan said. “We knew we wanted to run the ball, and thought we could control it up front.”
The Huskies pounded and pounded away inside and outside the tackles, and were only stopped once, on the second drive of the second half, and on a single field goal drive when the game was out of doubt.
“We knew the plays were there to make,” head coach Chris Petersen said. “We just needed to convert a few first downs and build some confidence and say, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’”
The UW defense held up its fair share as well, holding Khalil Tate and the explosive Arizona run game to just 151 yards, on a 3.9 yard per carry average. The electric quarterback was sacked four times by Washington defenders, and had minus-28 rushing yards.
The Huskies prepare to take the field before their win against Arizona on Oct. 19, 2019.
Aaron Fuller hauls in a catch for a touchdown in the second half of in Washington’s 51-27 win over Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019. Fuller finished with four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate fumbles the ball in the first half of Washington’s game against Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019. Washington's Brandon Wellington returned the fumble for a touchdown.
MJ Tafisi gives a thumbs up while getting carted off the field in the second half of Washington’s 51-27 win over Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019. Tafisi was taken to a local hospital as a precaution after being carted off the field.
The Huskies prepare to take the field before their win against Arizona on Oct. 19, 2019.
Cade Otton and Aaron Fuller celebrate Fuller's touchdown in the fourth quarter of Washington's 51-27 win against Arizona on Oct. 12, 2019.
Aaron Fuller hauls in a catch for a touchdown in the second half of in Washington’s 51-27 win over Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019. Fuller finished with four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Aaron Fuller evades a tackle in Washington's 51-27 win over Arizona on Oct. 12, 2019. Fuller finished with four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Salvon Ahmed makes a cut in the second half of Washington’s 51-27 win over Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019. Ahmed finished with 95 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.
Benning Potoa'e chases Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate before forcing Tate to throw the ball away. Washington won in Arizona for the first time since 2016 with a score of 51-27 on Oct. 12, 2019.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate fumbles the ball in the first half of Washington’s game against Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019. Washington's Brandon Wellington returned the fumble for a touchdown.
Puka Nacua runs after a big catch in Washington's 51-27 win over Arizona on Oct. 12, 2019. Nacua caught three passes for 97 yards in the win.
MJ Tafisi gives a thumbs up while getting carted off the field in the second half of Washington’s 51-27 win over Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019. Tafisi was taken to a local hospital as a precaution after being carted off the field.
Tailback Sean McGrew attempts to break a tackle. McGrew went for 106 yards on 13 carries during the Oct. 12, 2019 win against Arizona.
Jack Westover runs into the endzone for a touchdown in the second half of Washington’s 51-27 win over Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019. The touchdown was Westover's first of his career.
Kyler Gordon recovers a muffed punt in the first quarter of Washington's 51-27 win against Arizona on Oct. 19, 2019.
Brandon Wellington celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of Washington’s 51-27 win over Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019.
Peyton Henry nails a 27-yard field goal in Washington's 51-27 win over Arizona on Oct. 12, 2019. Henry was 3-for-3 on field goals on the night.
Washington's Dylan Morris (right) and Brandon McKinney (left) walk off the field after Washington’s 51-27 win over Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019.
“To contain them and keep us in it in the first half — a lot of credit to those guys,” Petersen said of the defense.
An offensive explosion and a bounce back win was just what the Huskies needed as they head back home and await a matchup with No. 13 Oregon at Husky Stadium next Saturday. But Washington isn’t thinking about that matchup until tomorrow, according to Petersen.
“I don’t know anything about the next week, we’re not that far ahead,” Petersen said. “I do think it was important for us to rally in the second half. That’s really important. We all knew it was very frustrating and not nearly good enough in the first half, and we knew we could do something we just needed to get into a rhythm and start making plays and I think that snowballs itself.”
