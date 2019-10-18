Huskies hold on against Beavers for third straight win

The No. 25 Washington women’s soccer team scored early then held off a late flurry of shots to win 2-1 over Oregon State.
After being ranked for the first time in four years, the Huskies (9-3-2, 5-1 Pac-12) did not seem to be affected by the hype, jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead over the Beavers (9-3-2, 1-3-2 Pac-12) in the first half.
Ameera Hussen followed up last week’s game-winner with a goal in the 24th minute. Olivia Van der Jagt fed in a cross to Hussen at the far post who’s initial header was off target, but was able to gather the rebound and strike the ball across the net. This was her second goal of the season.
The second goal was certainly a team effort. Helena Reischling started off the action with a through ball to Sianna Siemonsma who crossed it to Summer Yates. Yates missed the initial shot and then fired off another that was redirected by Kennedy Smith to double the UW’s lead.
A big reason for Washington’s offense success was because of it’s shot selection. It only put up 14 shots in the game, but it managed to get 57% of them on target, forcing OSU keeper Bridgette Skiba to make plays.
Oregon State got a goal back in the second period, after Taylor Sekyra blocked a shot that went right to the feet of OSU’s Mckenzie Weinert, who made quick work of cutting the lead in half.
The Beavers tried to capitalize on the momentum with four quick shots in the fifteen minutes after their first goal, but the Dawg defense held strong to close out the game. Ruelas came up with three of her five saves following OSU’s first goal.
For the third straight game, the Huskies rolled out the same starting lineup; they’ve won all three games. With only five games remaining in the regular season, the Dawgs guaranteed a winning record for the first time since 2017.
Washington now has the rest of the week off before another road trip, this time to southern California. The UW will face No. 16 UCLA on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. and No. 4 USC on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
