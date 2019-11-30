Huskies outlast Hawkeyes to go perfect in Puerto Rico

The Washington women’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead and then rode that hot start out to its fifth win in a row.
The opening five minutes was about as good of a start for UW head coach Jody Wynn could ask for. After an early Hawkeye (5-2) three, the Huskies reeled off a 13-0 run highlighted by great ball movement and swarming defense. The Dawgs opened up on 5-for-7 shooting and assisted on four of those five made field goals.
After jumping in front early, Iowa chipped away at the lead with some of its three three-pointers in the first quarter, which included a half-court heave at the buzzer.
The Huskies were able to keep the Hawkeyes at bay for the second quarter. The lead never dwindled lower than three, and a pair of threes from Missy Peterson captured a nine-point margin that the Dawgs would ride into the halftime break.
Both teams had trouble taking care of the ball in the first 20 minutes. Each team had 13 turnovers, with a lot of them being unforced. There was only 19 points scored in the second quarter.
After trading buckets to open the second half, Iowa surged with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to two. Khayla Rooks snapped that run with her first three-pointer of the game. But the Huskies weren’t done there, they parlayed that Rooks three into a 11-0 run of its own to boost to their largest lead of the game at 13.
The second half was primarily headlined by Amber Melgoza, who scored 18 of her 20 points and hit four three pointers on six attempts.
T. T. Watkins hit double figures in scoring for just the second time this season. She had 10 points on 75% shooting in just 16 minutes.
Rooks came into Puerto Rico with just two three-pointers made this season. She buried six during the road trip and shot 7-for-17 from deep during the three game stretch.
UW only trailed early 3-2, but then never relinquished its lead for the rest of the game, despite UI making runs to threaten that lead.
Washington now heads back home for just one game against Hawai’i onSunday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.