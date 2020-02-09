Henson clutch in fourth quarter, leads Dawgs to win

With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, up by five points on Colorado, senior Mai-Loni Henson knew that the Huskies were not losing this game.
“She just had a look about her today,” head coach Jody Wynn said.
Henson stole the ball and passed to senior Amber Melgoza for a layup. Then she hit a three. Then another one. While Washington didn’t stop there, those points alone would’ve been enough to give the Huskies (11-12, 3-9 Pac-12) the win.
“It’s preparation,” Henson said. “We’ve been preparing for big situations like that where we have to make a big-time shot like that and it’s clutch.”
When the time came, Henson was clutch. Before the fourth quarter starter, her stat line looked like this: three points, a steal, and two assists. At the end of the game, she had 10 points, a career-high four steals, and had added another assist to her total.
She also drew a foul with 17 seconds remaining and made a final free throw to seal the victory, Washington’s first since early January, ending a nine-game losing streak.
“It feels great,” Henson said. “We’ve been in a slump a little bit, we’ve been down a little bit. We just wanted to go all out, whatever we can, do everything we can do, have confidence in ourselves, stay positive.”
The Huskies looked more confident than ever in the fourth quarter. They didn’t score a field goal after Henson’s second three-pointer, but they did draw eight fouls in the period and went to the free-throw line four times.
Mid-quarter, Darcy Rees drew an offensive foul that had the team celebrating, possibly more than they celebrated the win a few minutes later. Washington has struggled to finish games where they got off to a big lead, but that energy carried it through to the end.
“We just had some really good confidence today,” Henson said. “We played together as a team, we were excited for each other, and that’s just going to fuel stuff.”
Wynn said a lot of that confidence and energy was drawn from Henson’s leadership.
“Mai-Loni was an incredible vocal leader on the floor today,” she said. “She led us in a lot of different ways.”
Beyond talking, one of the ways Henson led was on defense. Along with her four steals, she also had five offensive rebounds and some key deflections. Washington’s success started on the defensive end, and that defensive success started with Henson.
“Today we really let our defense dictate our offense,” she said. “Get some transitions, some steals. That’s something we’ve been lacking in the past couple games. We really just wanted our defense to fuel our offense and get some easy points.”
