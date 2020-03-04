Two regular season games remain as Huskies’ chances for magical run dwindle

Time is running out for the Washington men’s basketball team in 2020. Unable to qualify for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, or even potentially an NIT appearance, the UW needs to make a run, and fast, if it has any hopes at continuing its season past Las Vegas and the Pac-12 Tournament.
As he has all conference season, Mike Hopkins has contended that this weekend is just another opportunity before the Pac-12 Tournament for the Huskies (13-16, 3-13 Pac-12) to start a magic run.
“The biggest thing was that first win,” Hopkins said, remembering previous late-season runs at Syracuse. “It was someone stepping up and making a big play, and that builds momentum. And with that momentum it just carries and belief starts building. I’ve seen it happen. But there is that magic, there is that belief. I know our guys are believing, they’re working hard, and hopefully we get that break.”
Washington broke its nine-game losing streak two weeks ago against Cal, but any semblance of momentum that appeared in that 35-point victory disappeared in a flash last weekend in a loss to Washington State. With their backs against the wall, the Huskies are still looking for answers to their late game collapses.
“At the end of the day, it's about winning and losing, and we’ve had our opportunities,” Hopkins said.
Whether it’s an ill-timed offensive rebound, a defensive breakdown, or an opposing player hitting an incredible shot, Washington just hasn’t found a way to close out tight contests.
Hopkins says that even with decades of coaching experience, he has learned a lot through what has been a disappointing season to this point. With his least experienced team by far in his time at the UW, Hopkins contends that he can’t “rush the process” that comes with developing young players.
“We are who we are, we just have to get better every day,” he said.
Opportunities are running short for this year’s version of the Huskies, who came in with NCAA Tournament expectations that will almost certainly not become reality. But this weekend, like last weekend and the weekend before, is another chance for Washington to get that first win and achieve the caliber of play that it is capable of as they go against Arizona and Arizona State.
The Huskies will open the weekend against the Sun Devils (19-10, 10-6 Pac-12) in Tempe, Arizona on Thursday at 6 p.m. before taking on the Wildcats (19-10, 9-7 Pac-12) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.
