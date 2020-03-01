Washington swept by No. 1 USC for second conference loss

The Washington men’s tennis team fell in its second Pac-12 match against No. 1 USC, losing 4-0. The Huskies haven’t been able to secure a match all weekend and have struggled in both doubles and singles, particularly the first sets.
“I’m very disappointed in this match,” head coach Matt Anger said. “I know when I step in the locker room a lot of guys know they can do better.
Starting with the doubles, sophomore Adam Torocsik and senior Thibault Cancel’s 6-1 loss at No. 2 and sophomore duo Ewen Lumsden and Jack Pulliam 6-2 loss at No. 3 gave the Trojans (13-1, 4-0 Pac-12) the lead. When the point was decided, junior pair Jack Davis and Alexis Alvarez were up 5-3 on USC.
After losing the doubles point, singles started slowly for the Huskies (8-6, 0-2 Pac-12) who struggled to win first sets. Davis was the only player able to secure a set against the Trojans. The Junior was leading 6-4, 4-3 when the match ended.
Cancel fell 6-2, 6-1 on Court 3 and Torocsik went 6-3, 6-4 on Court 6. Senior Liam Puttergill’s 6-3, 6-1 loss on Court 5 ended the match for Washington as USC got the four points needed to win.
“It's always tough losing,” Puttergill said. “They’re ranked number one for a reason and hopefully we can bounce back and do better next time. There’s a lot to learn.”
The Huskies hope to come back from this weekend’s losses at match play picks up at Nordstrom Tennis Center Friday, March 6 as they take on No. 36 Minnesota.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.