Dawgs aim to get defense in place ahead of conference home opener

It’s been a rocky Pac-12 season for the No. 11 Washington volleyball team so far. There’s been the highest of possible high’s in the Pac-12, a win over then-No. 1 Stanford, and the lows of losses to WSU and USC.
A lot of that rockiness comes from a defense still trying to find its footing.
“What have we seen?” head coach Keegan Cook said. “We’ve seen some good performances and some that leave a lot to be desired. You’re trying to find consistency in some inconsistent environments.”
It’s hard to measure the effectiveness of the defense in statistics. Digs are a defensive stat, but they don’t tell the whole story. Fewer digs doesn’t mean the defense is playing badly. Sometimes it just means the offense is playing really well, and sometimes it means something else entirely.
That being said, senior libero Shayne McPherson is Washington’s go-to for defense, as her job implies, and she’s racking up digs this season.
“It seems like everywhere I look she’s always flying around in the deck,” Cook said. “She really anchors us back there.”
McPherson is fifth in the Pac-12 in total digs, and sixth in digs per set. But she’s not alone on the Washington defense when it comes to digs. Beyond the UW’s other defensive specialists, senior Cailin Onosko and junior Emma Calle, the Huskies (10-3, 2-2 Pac-12) have a lot of help.
Senior outside hitter Kara Bajema and sophomore setter Ella May Powell are both showing up a lot in the dig column of the scoresheet. Bajema is in the top-25 in digs per set in the Pac-12, and Powell isn’t too far behind.
“We inspire each other with our defensive effort every day,” McPherson said. “I know I get inspired when I see my teammates hustling and making great plays.”
Defense doesn’t stop at digs. The Washington block is in the top-3 in the Pac-12 right now, despite a little rockiness during nonconference season. The Huskies defeated Stanford with a season-high 16 blocks that shut down two-time AVCA National Player of the Year, Kathryn Plummer, and their block has been key in several big wins this season.
“We’ve always been trying to shut down the main hitter of every team we play,” senior middle blocker Avie Niece said. “A couple of those goals, getting them in place, I think we can beat anyone in the Pac.”
With the Oregon teams coming to town this weekend, getting the defense in place both in the front and back row is an immediate need.
“Everyone is out to get us,” Niece said. “We’re the team to beat this year in the Pac-12, so everyone is always going to play their A-game against us. We have to always show up.”
The Huskies play Oregon State Friday at 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena, and host Oregon 2 p.m. Sunday.
