3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on Oregon State

Following its loss to Utah, the Washington football team is on the road as it travels to Corvallis to take on Oregon State. Before the Huskies take the field Friday night, let’s take a look at the Beavers.
3 Numbers to Know
2: The Oregon State offense has only turned the ball over twice all year, leading the nation in turnovers lost. Both turnovers came on interceptions, the most recent of which was a pick-six in the first half of the Beavers' blowout loss to Utah. This is a stark contrast to the 2018 season when the Beavers turned the ball over 18 times.
32.4: Although vastly improved from last season’s 45.7 points per game, the defense for the Beavers is still allowing 32.4 points per game this season. This ranks in the bottom half of the Pac-12 and the entire nation in scoring defense. The Beavers have only held two teams (Cal Poly and Cal) under 20 points this year and have given up 50 points to two teams (Oklahoma State and Utah).
7: The Beavers have lost seven straight games against the Huskies by a combined score of 303 to 111. The last win for the Beavers came in 2011 when they beat the Huskies 38-21 in Corvallis. The Huskies lead the all time series 65-34-4.
2 Players to Watch
Isaiah Hodgins - WR
The 6-foot, 4-inch junior wide receiver is taking the Pac-12 by storm this season. Hodgins leads the conference in all three major receiving categories with 63 receptions for 895 yards and 12 touchdowns. With four games of over 100 yards and touchdown catches in every game except one, Hodgins has proved that he is Oregon State’s most dynamic offensive player and a key to it’s passing attack.
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. - LB
Rashed has been a breakout star for the Beavers defensively this season. The junior linebacker has been a menace to opposing defenses all season with a team leading 47 tackles and a Pac-12 leading 12 sacks. Rashed, who wasn’t even a starter for the Beavers at the start of the season, has already recorded 10 more sacks than in his freshman and sophomore seasons combined.
1 recap of last week
The Beavers won their second straight game as they beat Arizona 56-38 to move to .500 for the first time this year. A dominant second quarter was key to the victory as the Beavers outscored Arizona 28-13.
Arizona was unable to stop the Beavers all afternoon. Quarterback Jake Luton had strong performance, completing 20-of-26 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns. The senior was helped by a 150-yard performance from Hodgins and 244 yards rushing from a trio of rushers. The Beavers finished the game with a season-high 572 yards of offense.
