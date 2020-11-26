Second-year Dawgs standing out as Huskies prepare for Utes

After graduating nine offensive starters and six on the defensive side of the ball, the Washington football team was expected to take a step back this season.
While Washington has only played two games, it would be hard to make the same argument about the Huskies now after their hard-fought week one win, followed by a blowout victory this past Saturday. Many of the key contributions from the first two weeks have come from the young players, specifically from the 2019 recruiting class.
One of the most impressive youngsters through the first two games has been redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris.
Keeping its starting quarterback a secret up until the moment it took the field, Washington trotted out Morris under center against Oregon State. While the Washington native wasn’t perfect in his first start, he avoided major mistakes and the ground game carried the Huskies to a victory.
Against Arizona, Morris was given an expanded role, throwing two touchdowns and completing 60% of his passes. The redshirt freshman also showed off his arm strength, completing a few tough throws, but also overthrew multiple deep passes.
It has been a promising start for Morris, as he has looked comfortable in the pocket, put balls in his receivers hands, and avoided turnovers through the first two weeks.
“We don’t force the ball to anybody,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “We don’t operate that way. Our quarterbacks go through progression, and if it’s there, they’re going to throw it, and if it’s not, they’re going to throw the ball to somebody else. If everyone is covered, they’re going to run it, or throw the ball away. That’s the beautiful thing about a pro-style of offense.”
One of the targets that has been getting open for Morris in the young season is sophomore wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Nacua has only three catches on the season, but is already halfway to last season’s yardage total with 84. Nacua, whose brother, Samson, plays for Utah, finally has the chance to compete with his brother this Saturday.
Last week, both Nacua brothers had touchdown catches in their perspective games. Samson caught a seven-yard slant route in Utah’s 33-17 loss to USC. Puka caught a short pass on the game’s opening drive and ran past defenders on his way to a 65-yard touchdown.
“He’s a big body, he’s hard to tackle for some defensive backs,” Lake said. “He’s bigger than most defensive backs, bigger than most corners, and I think that is a big part of his game. He had that big play last week, but now I want him to be even more consistent. Make sure we’re catching the ball when we should catch it. We need to catch those lay-ups, so I want to see some improvement in that area.”
While Morris and Nacua have helped propel an offense which has averaged 35.5 points per game, the Washington defense has also done its part, holding opponents to 24 points per game.
On defense, two sophomore defensive backs have made it challenging on opponents this year in Asa Turner and Trent McDuffie.
Turner, a safety, started five games last season, and with the departure of Myles Bryant, has seen an increased role this season, starting both games thus far. Turner has recorded seven tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception in two weeks, and has helped hold opponents to a minimum through the air.
After allowing Oregon State to throw for just 85 yards, the Washington defense took a step up against Arizona. Before pulling its starters with a five score lead, the Huskies allowed just 66 yard through three quarters, with only 50 coming through the air.
Part of that success can be attributed to McDuffie, who has locked down receivers on his side of the field. Across two games, McDuffie has allowed only one completion, which went for three yards. Last season, McDuffie was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. This year, he looked poised to take another step.
It's not only on defense where McDuffie has made his mark, though. Following the graduation of Aaron Fuller, the cornerback has taken over punt return duties. While he didn’t return any balls against Arizona, in week one against OSU, McDuffie displayed his speed and agility, averaging 28 yards per return in his two opportunities against the Beavers.
With success continuing from its young players, Washington prepares for a Utah team which is young in itself. The Utes trotted out eight first-time starters against USC and 58 percent of those who played were freshman or sophomores.
