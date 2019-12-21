Kirshenbaum: Before he rides off into the sunset, a perfect sendoff for Chris Petersen

LAS VEGAS — If Chris Petersen really, truly wanted the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl to not be about him, he could have chosen to not end his career with a game that was so representative, so emblematic of his 14 years as a head coach.
Sure, he was leading the Washington football team against Boise State, the program that he brought into the national spotlight before coming to Seattle. Sure, he was facing off against Bryan Harsin, who had been his offensive coordinator in Boise for five seasons. And sure, he was playing in the Las Vegas Bowl, where he’d already coached at the end of nearly a quarter of his 13 previous seasons.
Those were the talking points the national media assigned to this game going in. They were the subject of commentators and television analysts constantly the past few weeks. Heck, there’s a good chance the only reason the Huskies were sent to Sin City was for the opportunity to play the Broncos and truly make it the Chris Petersen Bowl.
But once true freshman Tim Horn kicked off at 4:36 p.m., we were treated to three hours and 11 minutes of Chris Petersen’s football identity in a nutshell, ending in a 38-7 win for the Huskies.
And yes, for those of you new to UW (and Boise State) who are thinking of one thing, there were trick plays. Boise State finally got on the scoreboard on a drive that included a double pass and a few other creative schemes to make it 24-7. Washington responded with one of its own, with redshirt freshman tailback Richard Newton rolling right out of the wildcat and finding receiver Terrell Bynum in the end zone to push the lead back to 31-7.
“I was really happy,” Petersen said. “They got one trick play for a first down; we got one trick play for a touchdown.”
But ask him about trick plays — now or in previous years — and he’ll disagree about a potential identity. Beyond the three gadget plays that won the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, he’ll argue that rushing, defense, and physicality were the most important factors in his teams’ success.
Saturday evening, Petersen had all three. Washington only finished with 118 rushing yards on the night, but when it mattered, the Huskies turned to their ground game. The UW faced 14 third downs in the game, and went with running plays on six of them.
The Huskies ran the ball on four of their first seven third downs. Three of them got enough yardage, and the last got them close enough to go for it on fourth down — which they converted on a run.
“They ran the ball effectively in the game,” Harsin said. “That’s not something that we didn’t expect once they got up.”
With the lead nearly all game long, it was up to the other pillar of Petersen’s success — his defense — to seal the win. In his final game before taking over as the next head man on Montlake, Jimmy Lake orchestrated a masterpiece.
Washington shut the 14th-best scoring offense in the FBS out in the first half and allowed just seven points. The Broncos came in to Saturday 10th-best nationally on third downs; the Huskies held them to just 3-of-11. Bose State continued its national-best streak of 11 years with at least one 1,000-yard rusher — a streak that began under Petersen — but the Dawgs held the Broncos to just 78 yards on the ground.
And, in the end, Petersen won. That’s something he’s done a lot in his 14 years as a head coach. Leaving the ranks of active coaches — where he was second in winning percentage — he’s still currently 18th all-time for coaches with at least 10 years’ worth of experience, and the best of anyone who’s coached in the Pac-12.
After the game, Petersen said he couldn’t wait for how “awesome” he’ll feel when he wakes up a retired man tomorrow. But as much as he deflected any attention away from his storyline going into the game, his players confirmed that there was a little extra that they were playing for.
“It’s a pretty good incentive, with him and the seniors too,” junior defensive back Elijah Molden, who won bowl MVP honors, said. “Every game is important. But some games are a little more important.”
And while Petersen interjected with a joke — he’s joked a fair bit more with the media since announcing his plans to step down — that he was worried with how much focus had been placed on him that his team would end up playing less hard, the chants of “Thank you, Petersen,” from UW and BSU fans alike, during and after the game, told a much different story.
It was a game about Chris Petersen. And as it happened, it was the perfect game to be about him.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.