Pac-12 releases revised 2020 schedule

Finally, the Washington football team’s new slate of games has been revealed.
After reinstating the 2020 season Sept. 24, the Pac-12 released its official COVID-dependent fall football schedule Saturday morning, with the Washington football team set to open its season Nov. 6 on the road at Memorial Stadium against California.
Throughout the course of the seven-week slate, Washington will face each of its five divisional opponents, including an opportunity to win its eighth consecutive Apple Cup Nov. 27 against rivals Washington State. The team’s lone scheduled Pac-12 south matchup sees Washington host Arizona at Husky Stadium Nov. 21.
Washington’s fanless home opener will be Nov. 14 versus Oregon State, and the home schedule is rounded out with a matchup with Stanford Dec. 5 — one of the latest home games the Huskies will have played in recent memory.
The away schedule is a bit trickier for the Huskies. In addition to its road trips to Berkeley and Pullman, Washington’s toughest game might come in the final week of the regular season, as the UW will travel to Eugene Dec. 12 to face Oregon in its final game before the championship weekend.
The final game, on either Dec. 18 or 19, will pit two schools from each division against each other, with the two first-place schools facing off.
After the College Football Playoff Committee announced it will push its selection day back to Dec. 20, it also moved the date of its first rankings back to Nov. 24, after the third week of the new Pac-12 schedule.
Pending the results of coronavirus testing, Pac-12 and UW health and safety advisory, and any of the infinitely unlimited mechanisms of COVID-induced chaos, the Huskies may find game times and locations canceled or changed.
Without the flexibility of a bye week implemented in the schedule, though, the conference is hopeful its rigorous testing program, and partnership with three private testing companies, will be enough to ensure the health and safety of its athletes on the field.
Along with its new schedule, the Pac-12 also announced all of its games within the first six weeks will be nationally televised between ABC, ESPN networks, and FOX networks. The conference also stated it will be experimenting with 9 a.m. kickoffs, the first of which will be between USC and Arizona State Nov. 7 and will be televised on FOX.
