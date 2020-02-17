Bates in concussion protocol, UW announces

After a mysterious absence from the Washington softball lineup this weekend, there is finally some clarity around Sis Bates’ status.
A UW softball spokesperson confirmed Monday that the senior shortstop has been in the concussion protocol. There is a possibility she returns as soon as this weekend for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, but no official timeline.
Bates played in the UW’s 12-3 win over UCF on Feb. 12, but was not in the lineup the next day when the Huskies opened play at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational against No. 9 Alabama. It was the first time in Bates’ career she missed a game, after 193 straight starts dating back to the beginning of her freshman season.
She did not take the field all weekend long, with no official word from the team until Monday afternoon.
In her place, Texas A&M transfer Baylee Klingler started three games at short, while sophomore Ari Quiñones started two. Quiñones and Klingler committed no errors at short in Bates’ absence. In the lineup, senior second baseman Taryn Atlee slid up the order to hit in Bates’ spot at the top for the first four games of the tournament, while sophomore left fielder Sami Reynolds hit leadoff once.
In the first six games of the season, Bates totaled up 12 hits — including two doubles and a triple — along with a .615 on-base percentage.
