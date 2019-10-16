UW continues its winning ways with domination of Gonzaga

The No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team remained undefeated at home with a 4-0 thrashing of Gonzaga Wednesday night and head coach Jamie Clark secured his 150th career win in the process.
“It definitely feels great to get that many wins but the work isn’t done,” Clark said. “It’s going to take 160 wins for the College Cup so I’m going to need 10 more.”
The Huskies (12-1, 5-0 Pac-12) started their string of goals in the 15th minute when Gio Miglietti comfortably scored off a low cross from Blake Bodily. It’s Bodily’s fifth assist and Miglietti’s fourth goal of the season.
“The ball went out wide to Charlie [Ostrem] and Blake so I just made my run in the box,” Miglietti said. “They did most of the work for me and I just needed to put it in.”
After giving up the first goal, Gonzaga goalkeeper Johan Garibay kept his team in the game with some great saves for the majority of the first half. The UW would eventually score its second goal in the 45th minute when Bodily put the ball into the net off a cross from Imanol Rosales.
“Imanol whipped the ball into me and it just hit me on the hip,” Bodily said. “It all happened so fast but I’m glad it went in.”
Joey Parish and Jaret Townsend added goals in the 56th and 70th minute to secure the 4-0 victory.over Gonzaga. Washington ended the night with 23 shots with 11 on target, both season-highs.
The Huskies will return to conference play next Thursday when they travel to California to face UCLA, with kickoff at 5 p.m.
