Gaines’ fumble recovery, Wingo’s overseas success, and Bajema’s Italian adventure

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Greg Gaines: NFL, LA Rams
Though Greg Gaines only played 13 snaps in the Rams’ week 13 matchup with Arizona, the 312-pound defensive linemen certainly made his mark, recovering a fumble in the second half of LA’s victory.
Gaines last suited up for the Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl, finishing his illustrious career with three tackles against Ohio State, including one for loss. In his final collegiate season, he was awarded the Morris Trophy, which honors the Pac-12’s top defensive linemen, while also earning a first team All-Pac-12 spot.
Following his career with the Dawgs, Gaines was selected by Washington with the 134th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, then was subsequently traded to the Rams. In his first two professional seasons, he has logged 25 total tackles, including 1 sack.
Henry Wingo: Eliteserien, Molde FK
Henry Wingo could be in the process of making history by becoming the first Washington-born soccer player to appear in the UEFA Champions League. Wingo, who played with the Huskies for two years from 2014-2015, is a midfielder for Molde FK, a Norwegian club that just qualified for the Europa League, which is Europe’s second highest tier of competition.
While a student-athlete at the University of Washington, Wingo recorded eight total points, including two goals, while earning second team All-Pac-12 honors.
Since departing from UW after his sophomore year, Wingo spent time with the Tacoma Defiance and the Sounders, before joining Molde. With his new team, he has solidified a role in the starting lineup and could soon be playing the likes of Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldo.
Congrats to @henry_wingo on advancing! #ProDawgs https://t.co/W6Yt2hG97e— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 10, 2020
Kara Bajema: Serie A1, VBC Èpiù Casalmaggiore
Following a decorated volleyball career with the Huskies, Kara Bajema has taken her talents overseas, joining the Italian club VBC Èpiù Casalmaggiore in the country’s premier league. Her new squad is currently sitting ninth in the league, with four wins and seven losses.
During her time with Washington, Bajema garnered a heap of awards and praises. Named to the 2019 AVCA All-American first team, she broke UW’s single season kills record with 597, while finishing her career ranked sixth in school history in kills, with 1,492. Moreover, Bajema received the 2019-2020 Tom Hansen Medal, which is provided by the Pac-12 to each conference member’s top senior male and female athletes.
Casalmaggiore’s next match is Wednesday, Dec. 16th.
It’s official! Kara Bajema is our newest #ProDawg‼️— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) July 14, 2020
K.B. is headed to Casalmaggiore, Italy to play in the top Italian league later this summer 😤🇮🇹#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/rXdBHbLVtc
