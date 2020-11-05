After 21 years, Jimmy Lake is finally a head coach

Interviewing for a job with Chris Petersen is less of an evaluation than it is an audition.
Instead of chatting about philosophy, Petersen wants to see some football. He flips on some film and has his candidates describe the game.
“There’s a real art to that,” he said. “There’s a big discrepancy between who can do it well and who can do it kind of well and who can do it average.”
Out of the 32 coaches Petersen has hired during his time as a head coach at Boise State and Washington, one person stands out: Jimmy Lake.
“Jimmy was really good at explaining and teaching the things that he believed in,” Petersen said.
Fast forward to Petersen’s final press conference as Washington’s head coach — Dec. 3, 2019 — and it was Lake sitting beside him, eight years after their first meeting, ready to take the next step.
When Lake took the stage, it marked his last press conference as an assistant, and his first ever as a head coach — the end of a journey which started two decades ago at Eastern Washington (EWU) when he was a player under assistant coach Paul Wulff.
“[Jimmy] was always very serious about what he did,” Wulff said. “He was very passionate, very intellectual. I think when you have great passion, intelligence, and understand the game, you can do well in most businesses, but as a football coach obviously you can do well.”
Lake continued to impress Wulff with his competitiveness and football knowledge as a graduate assistant, and when Wulff took over as EWU’s head coach in 2000, he hired Lake as a full-time assistant.
“I always thought that he very much would be able to become a quality coach if that’s what he chose to do,” Wulff said. “I think once he got the taste of being a coach and having more control over what he was going to do in a full-time role, he realized how much he liked that.”
Upon arrival for his interview with Petersen at Boise State in 2012, Lake had already worked for three college programs and two NFL teams under coaches like Jon Gruden, Raheem Morris, and Monte Kiffin.
In his first season at Boise State, Lake coached one of the best passing defenses in the country. The Broncos allowed only four touchdowns through the air all season, an FBS leading 0.3 per game. That came a season after the Broncos allowed 21 passing touchdowns, 73rd in the nation.
Two years later, Petersen’s staff made the move to Montlake, and he brought Lake with him.
“He’s been a great support for me, and will always continue to be,” Lake said. “Coach Pete has been a coach friend of mine, a mentor of mine, and he will continue to be.”
At Washington, Lake continued to build his reputation as one of college football’s most valuable assistant coaches. Within three seasons, the staff had shifted the Huskies from a .500 program to conference champions.
But Lake’s first season as defensive backs coach at Washington couldn’t have gone any differently than it did at Boise State. In 2014, the Huskies finished with an abysmal 1.9 pass touchdowns allowed per game, 107th in the country.
That did not sit well with Lake.
“Coach Lake is going to let you know right then and there if you’re messing up,” former Washington defensive back JoJo McIntosh said. “He’s not afraid to hold back or sugarcoat. That’s just him just wanting to win. He wants the best out of us.”
By Lake’s second season, the Huskies had one of the best pass defenses in the country, finishing tied for 4th in the nation at only 0.8 touchdowns allowed through the air. In the four seasons since being promoted to co-coordinator, Lake’s defense has finished top-16 in the country in scoring defense each year, including back-to-back top 5 finishes in 2017 and 2018.
Despite how his secondaries perform on the field, what sticks out the most to those around Lake is how he applies competitiveness to more than just football. He makes sure his players have the skills to succeed in school and in life.
“I think he’s always competing,” Petersen said. “To us, that’s a life skill. It’s about having fortitude and resilience when things don’t go your way. It’s about having courage to overcome your fears and vulnerability. It’s being able to lose and come back strong and not back down. That’s something Jimmy loves. Jimmy loves to compete. He models those things.”
The competitiveness Lake models resonates too, especially for people such as former UW defensive back Brandon Beaver.
“Coach Lake is the ultimate competitor,” Beaver said. “Off the field, Coach Lake is going to compete with you for anything. Everything is a competition to him. Being around that energy and being around somebody who is paying attention to details, it starts to rub off on you.”
No longer playing football, Beaver is now an entrepreneur, building a clothing line with former Washington players Kevin King and Darrell Daniels. Beaver, CEO of Always Original, said the mentality he learned from Lake in college has helped him find success, even if it was away from the gridiron.
“With all these traits that we naturally have inside of us, we can find a new passion and put it into that,” Beaver said.
For those players who do continue playing football though, there is no question that Lake has helped shape their careers. In just six years on Washington’s staff, Lake has propelled nine of his former defensive backs onto NFL rosters, eight of those being his own recruits.
While Lake is often reluctant to talk about his own successes, he won’t shy away from talking about his predecessor.
Ever since walking in for his first interview, Lake has taken what Petersen has taught him and expanded on it; whether it be mentoring his players, the business model to football, or just all-around coaching success.
After 21 years of waiting, Lake will finally lead his first game as a head coach Nov. 7 in Berkeley. With an extra two months to prepare, his former players have no question that Lake’s Huskies will be ready to go when they run out of the tunnel at Memorial Stadium this Saturday.
“Football players want to win,” McIntosh said. “Every single person on the field, but only a few will prepare like their life is on the line, and that is Coach Lake.”
