Hussen’s golden goal powers Huskies to fourth Pac-12 win

The Washington women’s soccer team trailed 2-1 late in the second half, but some heroic plays lifted it to a 3-2 victory in double overtime over No. 25 Arizona.
In the second overtime a foul was called against Arizona on a set piece, and head coach Lesle Gallimore opted to send in Ameera Hussen, instead of the usual suspect Summer Yates, to take the kick.
“She looked at me, she said ‘I got it’ and I was like ‘you got it, you’re that confident you got it,’” Yates said.
Hussen stepped up to the ball from deep left and launched the shot to the top left corner of frame to beat the keeper to the spot and squeak the ball into the net.
“[The goalie] was cheating like I was gonna cross it, and so she was out off her line, and she left a big gap so I shot the gap,” Hussen said.
Earlier in the second half, Hussen got beat on the left sideline which created a runout for the Wildcats who took the 2-1 edge.
“Really, really proud of her, not just for that and scoring the game-winner, but their second goal, it was such a blatant giveaway in the middle of the field, clearly she didn’t intend to,” Gallimore said. “She just stay focused and she stayed in it and she got over it and redeemed herself, for our team.”
But to get to that overtime, it took a gutsy play from Yates, who stepped up for a penalty kick in the 84th minute. Coming into the day, UW was 0-for-2 on PK’s but Yates left nothing up to chance with a rocket low and to the left, making the keeper miss entirely.
“There was a lot of pressure on me, especially, I’ve been in those positions before,” Yates said. “I trusted my gut and I shot it where I always shoot it.”
In the first half, it took 26 minutes for a foul to get called in this game, and the call set up a set piece for the Wildcats in Husky territory. The ball was fed into the box and bounced around before Ava McCray got the right touch on it to get past Siena Ruelas. This was one of Arizona’s two shots of the first half.
The tying goal for the Dawgs came off some controversy. UW had earned a corner kick, then a couple substitutions were set to come on the field. After the horn was blown, the on-field ref did not call the subs on and Washington took advantage of the controversy with Makena Carr sending in the corner kick to Sianna Siemonsma who snuck a shot into the net to tie the game at 1-1.
Washington had to overcome deficits twice in this game, and ultimately came out on top for it’s fourth conference win. The Dawgs already have more points in conference than all of last season.
“To come back twice in that game, and then to win it on a game winner, at home, to be able to get six points on the weekend, and against an outstanding Arizona team that’s had great results up to this point makes all the difference in the world,” Gallimore said.
Washington will only have one game next week as it will go to Oregon State to play on Friday at 7 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
