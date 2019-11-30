Instant: Washington can't pull out fifth-set comeback in loss to WSU

The No. 9 Washington volleyball team ended its regular season the way its previous four matches had gone: with the Huskies starting slow and dropping the first set. This time, though, the UW didn’t have quite enough late-set magic, falling to No. 25 Washington State (23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 13-15).
The loss — Washington’s second to WSU — ends the Huskies’ winning streak at eight games and sends them into the postseason on a losing note by the slimmest of margins.
The Huskies were able to fight off one Washington State match point at 14-12, but an Alexcis Lusby kill ended it, giving the Cougars their second win over the Dawgs of the season.
The Huskies and Cougars traded sets, Washington State taking one and three, and Washington taking two and four. They also traded strong blocking performances in those set, with both teams finishing with 14.
Once again, Kara Bajema led the Huskies, racking up 24 kills on her Senior Night. Samantha Drechsel added 13 of her own.
The Huskies led 22-16 in the first set, but the Cougars came back with an 8-0 run and took the set 25-23.
The second set went largely the same way, but this time, the Dawgs were able to hold onto a 20-15 lead to even the match.
Washington had the slight edge on the Cougars in the fourth set, but sophomore setter Ella May Powell blew it open with three aces in the span of four points as part of a 7-0 run.
Washington will find out its postseason fate tomorrow at the NCAA Tournament selection show. The show will begin at 5:30 p.m. and air on ESPNU.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
