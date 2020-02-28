Huskies split second day top-5 matchups at Judi Garman

Four weeks into the season and the No. 2 Washington softball team has built an identity around late inning rallies.
Heading into the evening game against No. 3 Texas, Washington was 6-0 when tied or trailing after five innings. Against the Longhorns (18-2), the Huskies (16-2) tried to repeat the recipe for late game comebacks, but ultimately dropped their second game of the season, 8-6.
Gabbie Plain got the start for the Huskies and continued her early season struggles, giving up five runs in the first inning before being pulled for freshman Brooke Nelson after just 1/3 of an inning.
Washington got four runs in the second inning, three of which came on a Jadelyn Allchin home run, cutting the Texas lead to 5-4. Allchin’s home run was the second in her young Washington career.
Nelson threw a career-long five innings, allowing two runs– one earned– while the UW offense tried to put together another late inning comeback, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but ultimately came up short.
Familiar theme for UW continues in victory over LSU
In the first game of the day, against No. 4 LSU, Washington continued its theme of late inning rallies, scoring three runs in the sixth, topping the Tigers (15-3), 3-1.
The game started as a pitching battle between two freshmen, in LSU’s Shelby Wickersham and the Washington’s Kelley Lynch. Wichershman, who entered the game with sixteen scoreless innings under her belt this season, continued her streak against Washington. The Huskies only managed two hits in the first five innings against Wichershman, finally getting to her in the sixth.
Trailing 1-0, left fielder Sami Reynolds led the inning off with a single, starting the rally for Washington. Catcher Morganne Flores drew a walk, then Lynch hit a sharp line drive to the pitcher, forcing an error, which Reynolds scored on. Baylee Klingler hit a sac fly to give Washington the lead, then another error by LSU on a Taryn Atlee single game the UW a 3-1 lead.
While some poor defense by LSU was the catalyst to the comeback, it was the pitching of Lynch that kept Washington in the game.
Starting her sixth game of the season against top-25 opposition, Lynch looked locked in against the Tigers. Three walks in the first four innings were all LSU could manage, and Lynch carried a no hitter into the fifth, before a leadoff single by Shelbi Sunseri broke up the no-no. A double from Anna Jones broke the scoreless tie and gave LSU the lead.
Plain then threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings, holding the lead as UW mounted yet another come-from-behind effort to win its sixteenth game of the season. Through the end of Friday’s games, the Huskies now have scored 55 of their 129 runs in the sixth inning or later. Washington is also
Washington will look to rebound from its second loss of the season tomorrow as it faces Fresno State at 3 p.m.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
