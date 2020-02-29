Plain bounces back with shutout against Fresno State

A day after dropping only its second game of the season, the No. 2 Washington softball team responded against Fresno State, winning a run-shortened game behind the arm of Gabbie Plain, 8-0.
After arguably her worst outing in a Washington uniform came yesterday against Texas, Plain found her groove against the Bulldogs (15-4), striking out nine and allowing only one hit in a shutout performance.
The Huskies’ (17-2) offense did plenty to support Plain, as the bats heated up under the California sun, starting in the first inning.
Sami Reynolds drew a leadoff walk and extended her on-base streak to 16 games. Three batters later Baylee Klingler got every bit of 1-0 pitch, putting Washington ahead 2-0 with her fifth home run of the year, already matching her total from last season.
Sis Bates added another to the lead in the second inning, plating Reynolds with an RBI single.
A scoreless third inning was followed by a red hot fourth inning for the Huskies, highlighted by another Klingler RBI, her third of the day, adding to her team leading 24th of the season. All-in-all, Washington sent nine to the plate in the inning, totalling six hits and four runs, extending their lead to 7-0.
A bases loaded walk from Morganne Flores in the fifth ended the game on run-rule as Washington avenged its loss in quick fashion.
In the win, eight different Huskies recorded hits, including four who had multi hit games in Bates, Klingler, SilentRain Espinoza, and Kelley Lynch. The game also marked the 22nd shoutout for Plain, who also notched her 500th career strikeout in the game, ending the day with 503 for her career.
Washington will wrap up the Judi Garman Classic tomorrow with a doubleheader against No. 11 Michigan at 9 a.m. before facing Cal State Fullerton at 1:30 p.m.
