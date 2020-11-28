Defense sparks Washington’s second-half comeback

Trailing 21-0 heading into halftime, the Washington football team looked lifeless on offense and its defense was flat-footed. Being out-gained 221 to 127 yards in the first two quarters, the Huskies needed a spark, and they needed it fast.
At precisely 6:28 p.m., the fuse was lit.
Opening the half with a quick six-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that cut Utah’s lead to 21-7, Washington was in business.
Thirty minutes later, Washington walked away with a hard-fought 24-21 victory over Utah.
While the offense helped to lead the biggest second-half comeback in 32 years, the Huskies’ (3-0) defense paved the way, starting with senior defensive back Elijah Molden, who had a few words for the defense at halftime.
“I think my message was don’t be soft,” he said. “It’s easy when things don’t go your way to hang your head and feel sorry for yourself. We were fighting that feeling. Everyone feels that deep down, you get that voice in your head. Blocking that noise out, and coming out in the second half with a sense of urgency, that’s what it came down to.”
With 10 minutes to go in the third quarter, the Utes (0-2) faced a third and six from their own 40-yard line, and Molden placed the momentum firmly back in the Huskies’ grip.
Dropping into coverage and reading the eyes of Utah quarterback Jake Bentley, Molden tracked down the football and intercepted the pass, returning the ball down to the Utah 27-yard line. Seven plays later, Peyton Henry knocked through a field goal and Utah’s 21-point halftime lead had suddenly dwindled to just 11.
The defense wouldn’t stop there with the big plays, though.
On the ensuing drive, the Utes crossed midfield and moved the ball down to the Huskies’ 41-yard line. Trying to swing momentum back on its side, Utah decided to go for it on fourth and one, but was stuffed short on the quarterback sneak.
The stop characterized the second half success of the Washington defense, which found solutions to the issues that plagued them throughout the early stages of the game.
At the beginning of the game, it seemed that Washington forgot the kickoff time was changed to 4:30 p.m., as its defense was slashed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the first half. Utah limited mistakes, spread the field, and forced Washington into numerous missed open-field tackles.
The second half was a different story, as the Huskies shutout of the Utes was catalyzed by an improved ability to stop the run game. The Utes managed only 81 yards on the ground in the second half, and 35 came on one play.
“For a second there, it felt like we were taking a couple steps back,” sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui said. “But once that confidence came back and we started making plays on defense again, we were right back where we needed to be.”
The run defense wasn’t the only thing that changed for the UW defense from one half to another. Improved run containment forced Bentley to throw more as the game got closer, resulting in numerous turnovers and sacks.
Utah’s second half drives resulted in two interceptions, two punts, a fumble, and a turnover on downs. The Huskies also put pressure on Bentley, sacking him three times across the final 30 minutes of the game.
“That was the adjustment, to take care of the quarterback, and everything else just fell in place,” Tupuola-Fetui said.
While halftime adjustments were key, Tupuola-Fetui, who started his first career game just three weeks ago, was a major factor in shutting down Utah’s offense in the second half. The sophomore had three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery Saturday night, continuing his unexpected rise to stardom in the abbreviated season.
“How about ZTF,” Washington head coach Jimmy Lake said. “I see it in practice, this guy comes out, comes to work, harasses our quarterback, harasses our offensive line, he’s hard to block, and sure enough, our opponents are having a really hard time keeping him covered up.”
In three games, Tupuola-Fetui has 11 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass break-up, setting new career highs in all categories.
While Tupuola-Fetui impressed, defending the run continued to be a problem for the Huskies, who have been gashed for 200-plus yards in three games, after the Utes managed 215 Saturday night.
The opt-outs of Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike did not help the Huskies, but injuries continue to be a problem as well.
Opposite Tupuola-Fetui, Washington was without its other outside linebacker, in senior Ryan Bowman, who did not play for undisclosed reasons. The absence resulted in more playing time for freshman, and former five-star recruit, Sav’ell Smalls, who made five tackles in the first extensive action of his young collegiate career.
Washington will hope the second-half success carries over to next week, when it hosts Stanford next Saturday at Husky Stadium. Questions loom over that game, as Santa Clara County recently placed restrictions on collegiate sports. The game time has also yet to be announced. The Cardinal (1-2) won the Big Game last Friday, 24-23.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
