‘We were in mud’: UW loses to Montana, off to worst start since 1993

With 33 seconds on the clock and Washington’s loss all but confirmed, Nate Pryor made a free throw to complete an and-one.
The free throw was the Huskies’ sixth of the final four-and-a-half minutes and brought Washington’s free throw percentage up to 42.1% for the game, even though six of Washington’s final eight points were from trips to the charity stripe. Head coach Mike Hopkins said it was a huge part of what lost the team its game Wednesday night.
“Not only the foul attempts, but the actual percentages were a big difference for sure,” he said.
Washington’s poor free throw shooting was just one aspect of a dismal performance which saw it lose to Montana 66-58 at Alaska Airlines Arena. It’s the first time the Grizzlies have beaten the Huskies since 1994 and condemned the UW to its worst start since the 1993 season, something junior Nate Roberts says the players don’t take lightly.
“It hurts that we come up short time after time,” he said. “I think everybody is just kind of questioning because we believe. I believe in this team and everybody believes in this team and how good we are and we just need to learn how to finish.”
The Huskies (1-5, 0-2 Pac-12) struggled out of the gates against the Grizzlies, as a 12-2 run at the 17-minute mark put Washington in a hole for the entire first half. It’s the fifth time the UW has trailed at the break, and the Huskies are yet to win a game when trying to make a comeback.
“We just looked like we were in mud,” Hopkins said.
Foul trouble for seniors Quade Green and Hameir Wright, as well as an awkward landing by Pryor forced Hopkins to chop and change his lineup throughout the first half. Washington also committed 12 turnovers before the break, with junior Erik Stevenson the main culprit.
“In the first half, we didn’t come out with a lot of energy,” Roberts said. “The ball wasn’t really swinging as much. We weren’t getting into our sets as well. We weren’t really executing as well as we should on defense in the first half.”
However, Washington’s most obvious deficiencies were found at the free throw line.
The UW shot a mere 1-of-7 from the charity stripe in the first half, and finished the night 8-of-19 on free throws. Only Green was perfect, while four players missed two or more shots from the line.
Unlike Washington, Montana was immaculate when given free chances for points. The Grizzlies (2-4, 0-2 Big Sky) were 11-of-12 shooting free throws in the first half. They needed the free looks too, as Montana only shot 37% from the field and 4-of-13 from three-point range during the entire game. And as Washington kept fouling, Montana kept taking advantage of its trips to the line. They added 11 more free throws in the second half, finishing the night shooting 81.5% from the free throw line on 22-of-27 shooting.
The Huskies rallied out of the break, attacking inside and hitting 7-of-12 shots from the free throw line as they tried to put the Grizzlies in foul trouble. However, late game execution, and a few more missed free throws instead sent Washington away with another loss.
“In this game, you’ve got to come out and play like it’s your last game,” Hopkins said. “We didn’t do that and that’s what was frustrating most to me.”
Washington will try to bounce back with a nonconference matchup against Colorado in Las Vegas Sunday at 7 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
