Instant: Huskies botch double-digit lead in loss to No. 8 Ducks

A double-digit lead midway through the second half wasn’t enough for the Washington men’s basketball team, which fell in overtime to No. 8 Oregon, 64-61.
The Huskies got going in overtime with a bucket from Stewart, who dropped 25 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks in a dominant performance, but it wouldn’t last. They had a hard time getting the freshman the ball while the Ducks denied him, and after trading buckets during the extra period, Payton Pritchard finally ended it.
Tied at 61-61 with the shot clock winding down, the Oregon senior made a stepback 30-plus footer with 3.4 seconds left to sink the hearts of the home crowd.
The Huskies made just five shots in the second half and overtime period combined, with just one bucket in the extra frame. They finished with 10 turnovers in those periods, as well. But while the second half was a struggle, the UW played its most complete half of its season in the first.
It took the Huskies four and a half minutes to make their first field goal in the first half, but after they did, a barrage of buckets ensued.
Isaiah Stewart got going early down low, scoring 11 points in the first frame with eight rebounds and two blocks, clearing the way for guard Marcus Tsohonis on the perimeter. Stewart’s freshman teammate picked up a team-high 12 points at the break, knocking down two three-pointers and showcasing a nice midrange floater game to pace the Huskies to a 37-25 lead.
Perhaps most importantly, Washington had just three turnovers at the break and gave up just five second-chance points to Oregon.
The second half continued in the same way the first half had, except the UW struggled mightily from the field. Through the first nine minutes, the Huskies only made two of their 11 attempts from the field, but were 5-for-5 from the free throw line and dominant on defense. The Ducks were a measly 2-of-16 from the field, and 0-for-10 from three-point land through nine minutes of the second half.
In the ensuing minutes, however, Oregon finally put together a couple of well-executed offensive plays against Washington’s suffocating zone, going on a 8-0 run to bring the lead down to eight with 7:39 to play after a C.J. Walker alley-oop dunk.
A couple minutes later, that run turned into a 15-2 run, and the Huskies were holding on to a three-point lead with 4:26 to play.
Before long, the Ducks were able to tie the game with a Shakur Juiston layup, and Jamal Bey missed a three-pointer at the regulation buzzer that would have won the game.
Up next
The Huskies continue their Pac-12 tour in Salt Lake City against Utah on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Utes (10-6, 1-3 Pac-12) only conference win to this point is against Oregon State, but they did beat No. 10 Kentucky in Las Vegas during the nonconference season.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
