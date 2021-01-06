Defensive rebounding the focus ahead of Bay Area trip

As the Washington men’s basketball team tries to turn its season around, head coach Mike Hopkins believes one issue is at the heart of the UW’s problems: defensive rebounding.
“Going back to that Arizona game, I just felt like we got them to miss, but we couldn’t retain rebounds,” he said.
Currently the Huskies (1-7, 0-3 Pac-12) are allowing opponents to grab 14.5 offensive rebounds per game — the worst in the Pac-12. Their 23.25 defensive rebounds per game ranks 296th in the country.
Hopkins said giving up second-chance opportunities also continues to hurt Washington’s defense. The Huskies rank 73nd in defensive efficiency according to KenPom, but are 336th in defensive rebounding percentage. Hopkins believes limiting opponents to just nine offensive boards per game would make Washington into a top-40 defense nationally.
“Defensive rebounding has to be a major focus going forward,” he said.
Washington struggles on the boards despite the rebounding ability of sophomore center Nate Roberts, whose 7.5 rebounds per game are fifth in the Pac-12. However, senior Hameir Wright, the Huskies’ second-leading rebounder at 4.4 boards per game, only ranks 36th in the conference. Starters Quade Green, Jamal Bey, and Erik Stevenson all average less than 2.7 rebounds per game.
Roberts thinks the Huskies need to concentrate on grabbing boards before worrying about their offense.
“Rebounding is just about willpower and effort,” Roberts said. “I think when we’re engaged and everybody is chipping in and finding ways to win, I think the rebounding discrepancy is less than it's been in the past few games and I think we kind of got away from that.”
The Huskies’ problems don’t solely stem from a lack of effort, though. Hopkins acknowledged that the 2-3 zone isn’t built to help a team grab defensive rebounds, but he hopes Washington’s recent emphasis on it in practice will pay off with renewed energy.
The fourth-year head coach said the Huskies have worked on rotating to the ball, positioning for long boards off three-point attempts, finding the weak rebounding spots in the zone, and rebounding from the guard position.
“It’s focus, it’s film, it’s understanding, and then we’ve got to hold them accountable for it,” he said.
Washington tips off in Santa Cruz to play Stanford Thursday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. before heading back to the Bay Area to take on California Saturday, Jan. 9, at 12 p.m. in Berkeley.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
