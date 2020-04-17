Kirshenbaum: Donovan embracing his role in new-look Washington team

To his credit, John Donovan isn’t shying away from where he’s from.
On a conference call Friday — his first availability with the media since being named the Washington football team’s new offensive coordinator on Jan. 10 — Donovan didn’t claim any long-lost West Coast roots. He didn’t shy away from the fact that he didn’t have many recruiting connections in this time zone. He didn’t pretend that he wasn’t starting this next step of his career as more of an outsider than he may have been at any point previously.
Instead, he leaned into it. In a 40-minute call, he referenced growing up in New Jersey at least three separate times. He said his accent is mostly gone, but in his short time on Montlake “there are some words that come out” that his players have laughed at. He recalled being aware of Washington football as a teenager in the 1990s, but not having any more connection to the UW as a program or institution than that.
This will be something new for Donovan. For the first time in his career, the 45-year-old isn’t within a half-day’s drive of the Atlantic Ocean. For the first time in five years, he’s back coaching college football. He admitted it’s not a move he ever anticipated making. But when he described what he thought he was getting into, between UW as a football program and a university, he said it was an easy choice.
“For me, it’s not a hard sell,” Donovan said. “You know that you’re going to attract good, quality players, and they’ve churned them out throughout the years, so I was like ‘Holy cow, that’s a different place.’ If it was any other place, I wouldn’t have thought about it.”
Besides, hearing just how much of a new face Donovan is may endear him to a chunk of Washington’s fanbase, which has at times been plenty vocal about wanting changes to be made on offense.
No matter what happens, Donovan will certainly be a change. After six years of Chris Petersen disciples running Washington’s offense, Jimmy Lake brought in something completely different.
Forget experience with his new coworkers — for the record, Donovan has three years’ worth with newly-hired tight ends coach Derham Cato — this is the first time in at least four decades somebody has become the offensive coordinator on Montlake without any previous coaching experience west of Texas.
While, between a handful of winter workouts and more recent Zoom calls, Donovan said he’s been able to install a fair amount of his base offense, he won’t get to refine any physical plays for the time being with his team socially distancing at home. He still has to pick a new starting quarterback from a group of three players he admitted he’s never seen throw in person. And theoretically, he’s got to get everything shaped up and polished in under five months.
At this point, though, there’s so much new that Donovan sees being constrained to remote meetings and film study as a positive.
“I think that the time we have to go through it in a little more detail and at a slower pace, that’s actually been good,” he said.
It gives his staff and players a better way to know how he thinks. When asked about his coaching philosophy, Donovan stressed the importance of going beyond telling people what to do and explaining why they’re doing it. He talked about how he expects his quarterbacks to be leaders within the offense.
Some day, when the situation has improved and practices resume, reporters and eventually fans will get to know Donovan better themselves. And soon after, Washington’s next starting quarterback will lead the UW offense onto the field.
And then? Well, whatever happens, it will be new. And it will be different. Donovan isn’t hiding away from any of that.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
