Anderson sets 3000-meter PR in his final Dempsey meet

The Washington track and field team finished off the MPSF Championships strong on Saturday with multiple PRs and event wins. One of those victories came in the men’s 3000 meters where senior Tanner Anderson ran a personal best 7.58.34 to cap off his Dempsey Indoor career.
“This race was about having fun, keeping it light, and going out and seeing what I could do,” Anderson said. “It was really nice.”
Anderson, who didn’t compete in cross country last fall, credits his fall training and his teammates for his strong senior indoor season. Anderson was also happy to be able to cap off his Dempsey career with a PR that now puts him at seventh in school history.
“It’s something special to be at the Dempsey for my last indoor season,” he said. “It's something special to finish your career at your home school.”
Anderson ran the 3000-meter with Washington freshman Luke Houser who holds the freshman record in the 3k. Although Houser did not match his record-breaking mark his presence did help push Anderson across the finish line.
“It was nice, I had Luke next to me, I feel confident having my teammate there,” Anderson said. “It's cool to have your teammate there to be able to guide each other.”
Anderson’s victory gave 10 points to the Huskies in the men's overall competition. The Huskies finished in third place scoring 62 points which was just 20 points off the MPSF winner, BYU.
Wilson scores 10 points for the Huskies
Sophomore sprinter Aaliyah Wilson helped the Washington women finish in third place in the overall competition after finishing in third and fifth place in the 60-meter dash and in the 60-meter hurdles, respectively. Wilson’s 60m dash time of 7.31 was a new PR for her beating her previous time by .01 seconds.
“It felt really good,” Wilson said of her 60-meter dash. “I’m happy with my improvement and am ready to go from there.”
Wilson believes that her strong results in the indoor season will push her into a strong outdoor season, where the 100-meter waits.
“Since my races are going to be longer, working on my execution,” Wilson said. “Just keep improving in practice and in the actual races.”
The women's team finished the meet with 70 points in the overall competition just three points behind second place USC and 31 points off overall winner Oregon.
Around the Dempsey
- Three Washington runners finished with a season best in the women's 800 meters: freshmen Marlena Preigh (2:06.81) and Madison Heisterman (2:08.19), along with sophomore Kelly Makin (2:08.83).
- Junior Parker Kennedy and freshman Ollie Thorner both set PRs in the men’s heptathlon, scoring 5487 and 5445, respectively
- Junior Devan Kirk set a PR in the men’s 800 meters after running 1:50.13, good enough for fourth place.
