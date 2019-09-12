Power ranking Chris Petersen era wins following losses

The No. 23 Washington football team is in the midst of its sixth season with head coach Chris Petersen at the helm. After last weekend’s disappointing loss to California at home, let’s take a look at the wins the Huskies have had following losses in the Petersen era.
1. Oct. 8, 2015 - USC
A win over No. 17 USC after a loss to Cal earned head coach Chris Petersen his first victory over a ranked opponent in Year 2. Petersen defeated former Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian in a showdown that featured defense in an eventual 17-12 outcome in favor of the Huskies. Washington used a trick play to score a touchdown a couple of minutes into the third quarter to take a lead it would never relinquish.
2. Nov. 22, 2014 - Oregon State
A convincing, 37-13 victory over Oregon State following losses to UCLA and Arizona proved to be a difference maker for Washington’s 2014 season. The Huskies’ win made them bowl eligible and marked the first bowl game appearance in the Chris Petersen era. Even though Washington fell short to Oklahoma State in the Cactus Bowl, this marked a turning point for the UW program.
3. Nov. 18, 2017 - Utah
Washington came out on top in a wild game against Utah when kicker Tristan Vizcaino drilled a 38-yard field goal as the clock hit triple zeros. The Huskies’ offense scored 10 points in the last 58 seconds of the game to earn a victory over the Utes in dramatic fashion. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin etched their names into the UW’s record book as Browning took over the spot for most passing touchdowns (76) while Gaskin claimed the top spot for most rushing touchdowns with the 38th of his career.
4. Nov. 12, 2016 - Arizona State
After USC provided Washington with its first loss of the season, the UW beat down the Sun Devils for the first time since 2001. The Huskies scored 30 unanswered points to begin the game. A strong performance from Washington’s defense limited the Arizona State offense to 48 yards in the first half and 84 yards through three quarters.
5. Nov. 3, 2018 - Stanford
Washington topped Stanford 27-23 after losing a defensive showdown at California the week before. The Dawgs held on for the win despite leading 21-0 at halftime and needed an interception by defensive back Taylor Rapp on the last play of the game to seal the victory. The UW offense took its foot off the gas in the second half which led to the nerve-wracking ended against the Cardinal.
6. Nov. 21, 2015 - Oregon State
Six possessions. Six scores. Washington put points on the board during their first six possessions in a 52-7 blowout of Oregon State following losses to Utah and Arizona State. A 28-point first quarter matched a school record on the UW’s way to 45 first-half points.
Reach reporter Evan Wong at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @evan_wong29
