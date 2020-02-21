Another day, another comeback victory for UW softball

It may still be early in the year, but the No. 2 Washington softball team has already developed an identity. Down by two to Wisconsin in the sixth inning, Morganne Flores tied the game with a two-run home run, her fourth of the season.
Then in the seventh, with the leadoff runner already on, freshman Kelley Lynch continued the Huskies’ (12-1) late game heroics, crushing a ball to left center field, giving them a 5-3 victory over the Badgers (6-4).
It was Washington’s fourth come from behind victory in as many games after three last weekend. In the last four games, the Huskies have 20 runs in the sixth inning or later while allowing none over the same period.
After a rough start to the season, Gabbie Plain got back on track with an exceptional performance against the Badgers. Plain worked three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fourth. Third baseman Fiona Giradot hit a 2-RBI double before scoring on an Abby Herdst single, giving the Badgers a 3-0 lead.
Outside of the fourth inning, it was a career night for Plain, who tied a career high with 15 strikeouts.
It looked like it was all for not, though.
The Huskies offense struggled to get anything going off of Badgers starter Kailyn Menz, who didn’t allow a Washington baserunner to reach scoring position until the fifth inning.
Kelley Lynch got aboard with a two-out single, then scored on an errant throw after an Emma Helm single to cut the Wisconsin lead to two runs.
Plain struck out the side in the top of the sixth, keeping the momentum going for the Huskies. In the bottom half of the inning, Sami Reynolds hit a leadoff single sending the tying run to the plate in Morganne Flores
A Wisconsin threat in the seventh was put to rest, giving the Huskies a chance to complete the comeback in the bottom of the inning. Livy Schiele reached base before Lynch walked it off for the Huskies’ 11th victory of the year.
Moore continues hot start
Junior pitcher Pat Moore continued her excellent start to the season against Bethune-Cookman, going the distance in a dominant 8-1 victory.
The Wildcats (1-12) couldn’t get much going against her, continuing their slow start to the season on offense, scoring only their ninth run of the year on Friday night.
In just the third week of the season, Moore has already accumulated more strikeouts in 2020 than all of 2019, racking up 9 strikeouts against the Wildcats and bringing her season total to 30.
The Huskies got offense from an array of bats, highlighted by Kelley Lynch’s third inning solo home run, her team-leading fifth of the season.
From there, Washington added three more runs and Moore picked up her fourth win of the season.
The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic continues tomorrow as Washington takes on No. 3 Oklahoma at 12:30 p.m. followed by a meeting with Nebraska at 5:00 p.m.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
