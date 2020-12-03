Instant: Second half slump drops UW in Salt Lake City

Despite another career-high scoring performance from Quade Green, the Washington men's basketball team dropped its third straight game after losing to Utah 76-62.
Green, who's 21 points once again led the team, couldn't will Washington to victory as another poor second half left the Huskies still searching for their first win of the season.
The Huskies (0-3, 0-1 Pac-12) finally found some offense against the Utes, running out to a 5-0 lead and showing more energy at the jump than in its past two games in Las Vegas. Green once again lead the way, scoring 14 points in the first half on 5-of-10 shooting with two three-pointers. The point guard also added three assists.
Washington also rebounded better, leading Utah 24-20 in boards at halftime thanks in part to sophomore Nate Roberts. The forward grabbed eight rebounds, including two on offense to go with his six points. Also helping win the battle on the boards was 7-foot-4 sophomore Riley Sorn, who was given an extended run in the first half. The center also scored four points and registered a block in the first half.
However, the Utes (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) were able to fight back in large part due to turnovers, taking the lead five minutes before the break, 37-32. Utah scored 15 points off of Washington’s nine first half giveaways, with Green the biggest culprit for the Huskies with three turnovers. The UW also missed out on six points as sophomore RaeQuan Battle had two made three-pointers wiped out following illegal screen calls against the Huskies’ forwards.
Once again though, Washington fell victim to a slow second half. Utah went on a 13-10 run during the first five minutes out of the break. A couple buckets from Erik Stevenson kept the UW in the game long enough though, and Washington started to make a run following a timeout. A pair of Sorn buckets around the rim and a Green layup cut the lead to five points with 13 minutes to play.
Washington couldn’t maintain the momentum though. Trying to give Green a small break, the Utes went on a 13-0 run near the 10 minute mark and expanded the lead to 64-46, essentially icing the game.
The Huskies will return to the court Wednesday, Dec. 9 when they finally return to Montlake to host Seattle University at 8 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
