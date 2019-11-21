Huskies prepare to host second round of NCAA tournament against unfamiliar opponent

The No. 6 Washington men’s soccer team enter the NCAA tournament with a first-round bye and is looking to make some noise in the playoffs after a historic season.
“It had been a fairy-tale season and we got woken up two weeks ago at the perfect time,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “We have silverware in the cabinet and now it’s time to get greedy.”
The Huskies (15-3, 8-2 Pac-12) entered the season unranked but certainly did not play like underdogs as they started off the season 4-0, including wins over ranked Denver and Michigan State at the time.
After suffering their first loss of the season to Cal State Northridge, they went on an incredible 10-game winning streak with a perfect 7-0 record in conference play, including a 2-1 double overtime win against the defending five-time Pac-12 champion Stanford. During this stretch, the Huskies scored 24 goals, allowed only two, recorded eight clean-sheets, and spent three weeks as the top-ranked team in the nation.
Washington suffered back-to-back home losses against Cal and Stanford before defeating Oregon State to finish off the regular season and claim its first Pac-12 championship since 2013.
“In a weird way, the pressure has been lifted because our real goal was to win our conference and wrestle that from Stanford’s hands,” Clark said. “Now, it’s the cherry-on-top time and not that we’ll take anything for granted but this is bonus time and we got to make the most of it.”
The Washington defense, whom had recorded 11 clean-sheets on the season and allowed just two goals at home for the majority of the year, have given up a goal in their final three games, including four at home to Cal and Stanford.
“In reality, when you go up against better teams, there is going to be a goal given up here or there,” Clark said. “While I would like to say that we’ll get a clean-sheet throughout, there’s going to be a game or two moving forward that we’ll have to score two or three.”
Now, the Huskies are enjoying a week of rest before they begin their postseason play. The NCAA tournament has not been kind to them over the past few years, losing to Seattle U 3-2 in 2017 and Lipscomb to penalty kicks in 2018 after a 0-0 score.
“In those games, we didn’t capitalize on moments and soccer is a game of moments,” Clark said. “We got impatient in our attack and left ourselves exposed and I think if we are smarter and more patient, we’ll mitigate some of the opportunities that we’ve given those teams in the past.”
The UW will face Boston College, who beat Yale on Thursday.
“BC is a team that hangs in the ACC and is very good at staying with the big dogs and pulling out results so they’re kind of a dangerous team that way,” Clark said.
The Huskies will host the second round of the NCAA playoffs at Husky Soccer Stadium on Sunday, November 24, with kickoff at 5 p.m.
