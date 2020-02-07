Offense leads Washington to two victories on opening day

The No. 1 Washington softball team opened its season with two comfortable wins in the Buzz Classic in Atlanta. The Huskies hit double digits in both games and witnessed strong performances by a number of players on Friday on its way to season-opening victories.
Freshmen shine in opening win
In a game full of firsts, highly-touted freshman Kelley Lynch made her collegiate debut in the circle, allowing two runs in four innings of work as the Huskies beat the Bobcats, 10-2, in a run-shortened game.
Washington took an early lead with a Noelle Hee homer in the second inning but fell behind after Lynch allowed two runs to score in the third. The Huskies quickly responded with an offensive outburst in the bottom of the third.
Just when it looked like two UW baserunners would be stranded, a two-out bloop single from Sami Reynolds drove in two runs and kept the inning alive. Baylee Klingler walked and Kaija Gibson hit a 2-RBI triple. Noelle Hee kept the offense going with a walk, then Jadelyn Allchin followed with her first collegiate hit and RBI on a single to right that scored Gibson. Two walks later, another run scored, pushing the Washington lead to 7-2.
Freshman Brooke Nelson replaced Lynch after four innings, tossing two innings of scoreless two-hit ball, holding the Huskies lead at five.
Then, in the sixth inning, Texas A&M transfer Baylee Klingler stepped up to the plate with two runners on. After not hitting her first home run until her 24th game last season, Klingler displayed her power, driving the first pitch of the at-bat over the left-field fence for her first hit in a Huskies uniform, ending the game prematurely, 10-2.
In the preseason press conference, coach Heather Tarr noted the power of Klingler as a key reason why Washington was excited to pick up the sophomore during the offseason. Klingler comes from A&M where she batted .289 with five home runs, earning her a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Offense backs up rocky performance from Plain
Washington didn’t have long to celebrate its victory, taking on Georgia Tech in the evening game. The quick turnaround didn’t seem to bother the Huskies, who won 11-6.
Gabbie Plain took the circle for the first time in 2020, but was less than dominant, letting in five runs on eight hits and three walks. The eight hits allowed by Plain were tied for the most allowed in her Washington career, but the UW offense picked up her shaky performance, scoring double digits for the second game in a row.
The Huskies showed they could score in different ways Friday. After two homers against Ohio, Washington did all its damage keeping the ball in the park against Georgia Tech. Eight different Huskies recorded hits, including Sis Bates and SilentRain Espinoza, each of whom had three, as the team tallied 15 hits.
Up Next
The Huskies will play another doubleheader on Saturday, in day two of the Buzz Classic. Washington squares off against UAB at 9:30 A.M. then faces Georgia Tech in a rematch at 12:30 P.M.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
