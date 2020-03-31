With sports on hold, Jimmy Lake is flexible, cautious, and optimistic

Given the current situation, Jimmy Lake is choosing optimism.
Tuesday, March 31, the new UW head coach — who has already faced the reality of having to keep his players home and has seen all in-person team activity canceled through the end of spring quarter — was asked to consider the worst-case scenario for football fans: Has he entertained the thought the 2020 season could not take place?
“I have not,” Lake said. “I am the ultimate optimist. I’m always keeping things on the positive.”
That was the theme of Lake’s teleconference with the Seattle media. Optimism that he, his staff, and his players were doing the right thing by social distancing. Optimism that there is still much the Huskies can do remotely to prepare them for an eventual season. And optimism that sooner rather than later there will be an end to this pandemic, and sports will return to the world.
“I’ve talked to almost the whole team already by phone individually, and just talked about how grateful we’re going to be when this is all over,” Lake said. “Just the small happiness of being in the locker room together, talking about a sport that was on TV the night before, or just passing each other in the hallway.
“We’re going to be grateful for all of those small moments in life that they seem small, but all of those human interactions are huge.”
Washington’s winter workouts ended as the threat of the coronavirus rose, with the UW Athletic Department canceling the final one, set for March 13. From there, the football team took its finals remotely before players went home for Spring Break.
Then, it was just a matter of telling them not to come back to Seattle.
On March 30, just like the rest of the UW student population, the Huskies began a remote spring quarter. In the morning, they did at-home workouts designed by head strength and conditioning coach Tim Socha. In the afternoon, they took to Zoom for online classes.
For quarterback Ethan Garbers, tight ends Mark Redman and Mason West, and offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett — the four incoming freshmen who had been scheduled to enroll early for spring quarter — it was an untraditional start to college classes and football.
“The whole world is going through this together,” Lake said. “That’s what I talked to those four young men about, and they completely understood.”
Throw in the Pac-12-mandated two hours of virtual meetings and film study, and you’ve got the UW’s spring schedule for the foreseeable future.
“Our whole team is going to come out a lot stronger from this because this is taking an extreme amount of accountability,” Lake said.
Even there, the optimism crept back into Lake’s message. It didn’t stay away for long. Not having players on campus for practice became a way for them to prove their maturity and accountability.
Not getting to do in-person recruiting became a way for recruits to do more research on schools themselves.
Not getting to do recruiting trips or even just a Spring Break vacation became Lake getting the chance to spend more time at home with his family, “crush” his wife and kids at Seattle-opoly, and watch the Harry Potter movies for the first time. The Lakes started “Harry Potter 1, the Whatever of the Jewel,” and have gotten through the first three so far.
And dealing with the uncertainty and tragedy of this pandemic, with sports currently put on hold and football in the fall a less certain future than in any year for generations? Lake’s optimism held.
“At this point, I think we’re going to have a season,” he said. “And it’s going to be a memorable one because everyone is going to be ready for some football.”
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
