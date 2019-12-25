Huskies drop final nonconference game in Diamond Head Classic championship

After holding a double-digit lead in the first half, the No. 21 Washington men’s basketball team couldn’t hold on in the Diamond Head Classic championship game, losing 75-71 to Houston.
Trailing for most of the game, the Cougars (10-3) ended the first half on a big run to cut the lead to five, and continued that momentum into the second half to come away with the victory, knocking down clutch three-pointers and free throws to pull away late.
A main component of what was once a 14-point lead in first half for the Huskies (10-3), Jaden McDaniels went cold in the second half after getting into foul trouble. The freshman scored 10 points in the first half and knocked down his first two three-pointers, but was held scoreless in the second half and turned the ball over four times.
Isaiah Stewart continued to dominate in the post, scoring 25 points and grabbing eight rebounds, but had scarce help down the stretch to pull out the win.
Playing their best offense of the season, the Huskies opened the game by knocking down six of their first eight three-pointers and pulling away in the first half with a double-digit lead early.
However, the strong start was quickly halted with an all-too-familiar field goal drought late in the half, with the Huskies failing to score during a five minute, 20-second stretch. The Huskies defense was able to stave off a lot of damage, as that cold streak allowed the Cougars to bring the deficit down to just five when the teams broke for half.
Along with not knocking down a single shot in the final eight minutes of the half, Washington also turned the ball over eight times. Houston wasn’t able to capitalize off those turnovers, but it was able to bring the lead down from 14, going on a 10-1 run in the final 5:40 of the first frame.
Despite the UW’s vastly superior shooting numbers and comparable rebounding numbers, it couldn’t get out of its own way down the stretch to pull away further.
At the start of the second half, the UW went right back to its bread and butter, with Quade Green throwing a ball into the post for an and-one Stewart basket.
The Huskies had a hard time separating from the Cougars in the second half, with Stewart producing but other players struggling to score in the early going.
Finally, Houston took control, making shots at will and going on a long run to take its first lead over the UW with 11:32 to go after a three from Caleb Mills. The Huskies took the lead right back after a layup from Hameir Wright, and the teams traded blows for the rest of the game.
After a big three-pointer from Justin Gorham, which extended the Cougars lead to six, the Huskies aside from Stewart couldn’t overcome the deficit, dropping their third game of the year. The loss was Washington’s ninth-straight game getting outdone on the offensive glass, losing that battle 16-9.
After not registering a point from a turnover in the first half, Houston managed 17 off UW miscues in the second half. Washington ends its nonconference season as one of the most turnover-prone teams in the Pac-12, throwing it away 15 more times in Wednesday night’s loss.
Next up
Washington gets a week off before starting conference play against a struggling UCLA squad on January 2. The Bruins currently sit at 7-5, with one more nonconference game to play before traveling to Seattle to take on the Huskies.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.