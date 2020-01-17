Offensive adjustments not enough to topple ranked Sun Devils

The Washington women’s basketball team has had trouble closing out games this season, but it was how it finished, not how it started that was positive in its 67-50 loss to No. 18 Arizona State.
The beginning looked promising for the Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12), they managed to score five points in the first 1:48 of the game, but they failed to make another field goal until the 6:47 mark of the second quarter.
That drought created a 12-point deficit, but the Huskies were able to match scoring until the half. A big reason for that was knocking down all six of their free throw attempts.
The Sun Devils’ (14-4, 4-2 Pac-12) defense was very active on the perimeter pressuring the ball and forcing tough passes on the exterior leading to a lot of UW turnovers.
“They’re a team like us, they play defense like us, they pressure us, they like turning people over,” guard Amber Melgoza said. “I think it’s just part of basketball where you have to go to the basics of triple threating, and ripping low and ripping high to get them off of you.”
When a Husky would get the ball into the paint, the Sun Devils would often collapse defense and force pressure on the interior. Ten of the team’s 13 turnovers in the first half came at the hands of the frontcourt.
“They’re athletic, and strong, and experienced, and physical, and they come at you in waves and they did a really nice job of disrupting our guard play,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “We weren’t able to reverse the ball and see a lot of cuts.”
Wynn also had her forwards in Mai-Loni Henson and Khayla Rooks often taking the ball up the court and initiating the offense, often 40 feet from the basket.
“Mai-Loni played point guard in high school, she dribbles the ball at times for us, and Khayla runs it every day in practice,” Wynn said. “So we were trying to capitalize on a mismatch and being able to handle the ball without as much pressure on us.”
The UW entered the break shooting 21.7% from three and having only made five field goals. Their average on the season is nearly 26 made field goals per game.
The Washington defense was aggressive in the first half, forcing 10 turnovers, but it wasn’t able to get out and run on those opportunities, as it didn’t have a single fast-break point.
Perhaps the most glaring adjustment was pushing the tempo in the second half. The UW scored five fastbreak points in just the third quarter. It finished the game with nine points on fastbreaks.
“There’s not a lot of space to see, so we gotta go north-south instead of east-west,” Wynn said. “I thought we played a little too east-west and we didn’t attack their defensive pressure to start the game like we wanted to.”
The turnovers were also cleaned up considerably after the break with only five in the final 20 minutes.
The Huskies scored more points in the third quarter alone, then they did in the whole 20 minutes. They finished the second half with 32 points, but never cut the lead below eight points.
“It’s a loss and it stings, and we didn’t perform the way we wanted to, but credit Arizona State’s intensity and we got another opportunity on Sunday, that’s the beauty of Pac-12 play,” Wynn said.
Washington will now host Arizona for its second game of the weekend on Sunday at noon.
