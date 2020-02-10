Huskies score 196.475 in Palo Alto

The No. 13 Washington gymnastics team continued their consistent performance of scoring above 196 this season as they beat No. 23 Stanford at Maples Pavilion with a 196.425. Senior Evanni Roberson finished first all-around with a 39.2250 and a score of 9.900 on bars to lead the team.
The Huskies started their first rotation strong earning a 49.200 on the uneven bars. The team surpassed their season average for the bars of 49.100 and were looking to drill down on the handstands and sticks to improve from last week.
On the floor, fifth-year senior Kristyn Hoffa once again anchored the team with her score of 9.900. Hoffa has shown tremendous strength and consistency specializing on the floor and vault, earning scores of above 9.850.
As a team, the Huskies scored an overall 49.250 on the floor with senior captain Maya Washington tying for second with a score of 9.8750 and sophomore Amara Cunningham coming in fourth with a 9.8500.
On the beam, the team finished with an overall 49.025. Although above the 49.000 mark, Washington and senior Brenna Brooks received second place each with a score of 9.8250.
The Huskies fell a little short on vault with a high 48.950. A little below their overall season average of 49.075, Cunningham and sophomore Geneva Thompson lead the team tying for first with a 9.850.
The Huskies are back home this Saturday at the Hec Ed against No. 22 Arizona at 2 p.m.
