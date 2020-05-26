Pac-12 declares voluntary in-person athletics activities can begin June 15

In a press release sent May 26, the Pac-12 announced it will allow voluntary, in-person athletic workouts to begin June 15 for all sports.
“The Pac-12 is committed to the well-being of our student-athletes,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in the press release. “And the decision to allow for voluntary workouts, subject to a determination by each school, is guided by the advice of our medical experts and will be supported by the detailed protocols established by our medical advisory committee in concert with our campus’ own safety guidelines.”
The Pac-12’s announcement comes just four days after the NCAA stated it will allow all Division I sports to commence voluntary athletics activities starting June 1, but said each individual school will have to determine how it will proceed
The conference's new guidelines also state each university must make its own decisions on when it will begin its voluntary workouts, and it must be permissible under local government laws.
UW Assistant Athletic Director Jay Hilbrands provided a statement on behalf of the UW Athletic Department: "At this time, we do not have a date selected for bringing student-athletes back within our athletic footprint for voluntary in-person workouts. We are actively working with university, local and state officials on this matter, and will follow their guidance, keeping the safety and well-being of students-athletes, coaches and staff as our top priority."
According to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s four step plan for reopening the state, gyms opening and groups of 50 people can begin to meet in phase three. Gyms offering small group sessions are allowed to open in phase two.
King Country is currently in phase one but with just 39 cases per 100,000 people during the past two weeks according to The Seattle Times, it is closer to the goal of 10 cases per 100,000 people than some Eastern Washington counties.
Whitman County, where Pullman and Washington State University are located, is already in the second phase.
“As educational institutions, our highest obligation is to the health and welfare of our students, faculty, and staff,” Pac-12 CEO Group Chair and University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano said in the press release. “As we considered the pros and cons of taking steps that can pave a path to returning to play, those considerations were foremost, guided by the advice of our own medical experts along with public health officials.”
The Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee also announced its guidelines and protocols for reopening, which cover returning to campus, returning to athletic facilities, facility specific considerations, return to exercise, and response to infection or presumed infection. According to the press release, each school will have to create its own health and safety plan that abides by all the Pac-12’s recommendations.
The Pac-12’s guidelines include recommendations on social distancing, contact tracing, food service, and testing, among other topics.
This article has been updated to include a quote from Assistant Athletic Director Jay Hilbrands.
