Washington’s defense showcases consistency in dominant performance against Cal

While the Washington men’s basketball team’s offense dropped a near season-high 87 points in a win against California, it was the defense that carried the flag, putting the clamps on the Bears’ offense in the 87-52 victory.
“We forced them to miss a lot of shots and then we rebounded well,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “That’s an area we’ve — it's the simple things, but we did a lot of the simple things well and consistent tonight.”
One of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the conference, the Huskies (13-15, 3-12) flipped the switch on the Golden Bears (11-16, 5-9 Pac-12) and hauled in 25 defensive rebounds, as opposed to just 10 offensive boards from the visiting Bears.
Holding Cal to one-shot efficiency allowed the Huskies to do work on the offensive end, scoring 18 points on the fastbreak and shooting over 50% from the field. On the other end, the Bears shot just 24% from the field and 15% from three.
“It’s good to get a win, but we believe our kids have been playing hard,” Hopkins said. “We just haven’t been playing so smart and we haven’t been executing on both ends. You talk about the inconsistency defensively, if we can lock in like we did tonight, and be consistent with that we are a really, really tough team to beat.”
On top of holding Cal to a dismal shooting percentage, the UW was able to stop Cal’s best player, Matt Bradley. The sophomore, who's averaging more than 17 points per game scored just 14 points on 3-of-11 shooting, with four turnovers. After allowing star players like CJ Elleby to score career-highs in previous games, Washington put the cuffs on Bradley.
Now having proved that they can hold on to leads and play consistently throughout an entire game, Washington will look to turn the page and continue its success heading into its last three games of the regular season.
After the game, the Huskies expressed that they expect to win every game, and this one was no different. So while it was nice to break a nine-game losing streak, Hopkins and company aren’t going to break out in celebration just yet.
“We’re just worrying about one game at a time,” freshman Isaiah Stewart said. “We aren’t looking ahead, we aren’t looking behind. We’re happy we got a win, we’re happy we got this started and we’re hoping to keep it rolling and continue to play hard.”
Citing that the Huskies have two big weekends left in the regular season, and then Las Vegas in the Pac-12 tournament before their season ends, Hopkins insists that they have plenty of time to put a strong stamp on 2020.
And if the defense can perform like it did against Cal, Washington could beat just about anyone.
“There’s always time,” Hopkins said. “Stick to that plan. We know now when we play other teams defensively we know we can turn guys’ water off. We know we can rebound cause we’ve done it now, can we do it consistently? Can we keep that focus?”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
