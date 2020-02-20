Instant: Losing streak on verge of double-digits for UW, who falter in second half again

After a thrilling first half featuring high-flying dunks, blocks, and high-energy play, the Washington men’s basketball team fell short in the second half again in a 72-64 loss to Stanford.
The second half featured two extended field goal droughts for the Huskies (12-15, 2-12 Pac-12), who couldn’t muster any points, hitting just eight shots after halftime.
Washington got double-figure scoring contributions from Isaiah Stewart, Nahziah Carter, and Marcus Tsohonis, but shot just 35% from the field in a 27-point second half effort.
A wildly entertaining and back-and-forth first half favored the Huskies at the end, 37-35, thanks to 10 points from Stewart and nine each from Jamal Bey and Carter. Despite defensive struggles, the Huskies outrebounded the Cardinal and turned the ball over less en route to one of their cleanest halves in recent weeks against one of the conference’s best defenses.
Starting his first game this season, senior forward Sam Timmins was all over the floor, scoring two points, adding two assists, and creating plays that brought the crowd to its feet throughout the first half. Additionally, redshirt freshman Bryan Penn-Johnson also provided solid minutes in minimal playing time, without the services of junior forward Hameir Wright due to sickness.
However, Washington allowed Stanford to shoot over 50% from the field and shot just 2-of-14 from three-point range in the opening frame.
The Huskies got the second half continued the same way the first half started, with the teams trading blows through the first 10 minutes. But as if right on cue, Washington went through another prolonged scoreless stretch, going eight and a half minutes without a field and allowing Stanford to take a six-point lead midway through the second.
Timmins broke the drought, driving down the baseline and throwing down a dunk with 7:33 left to play to bring the deficit down to four. Stanford extended the lead again though, thanks to a Daejon Davis dunk and Tyrell Terry three-pointer, building the lead back up to nine with a little over five minutes to play.
The Huskies went on another scoreless drought after Timmins dunk, going another five minutes without hitting a field goal to effectively drop its ninth-straight.
Up next
Washington gets a day off before competing against Cal on Saturday. The Golden Bears (11-15, 5-8) got their first road win of season against Washington State on Wednesday, 66-57. The Bears held Cougar standout CJ Elleby to just 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting from the field in the victory.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
