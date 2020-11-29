Huskies’ inexperience evident against No. 2 Baylor

In any season opener, there are bound to be some issues and early mistakes.
However, when said season opener comes for a team with virtually no experience playing together, sans any exhibition games, against one of the nation’s top opponents, those early mistakes are likely to multiply exponentially and become abundantly clear.
That was the case for the Washington men’s basketball team during its 86-52 loss to No. 2 Baylor.
“We’ve played a lot, but this group hasn’t played a lot together,” Bey said. “It’s growing pains for sure.”
Those “growing pains” were evident Sunday afternoon as the Huskies often had trouble getting in rhythm offensively, shooting just 36.5% from the field and turning the ball over 14 times.
With that being said, much of this inexperience and the corresponding growing pains are likely attributable to the fact that the Huskies are still searching for an identity, while working to familiarize their four new transfers and its adjusted offensive schemes.
However, despite the game’s disappointing result, both Bey and head coach Mike Hopkins felt that playing such a high-caliber opponent in the team’s first game would be beneficial in the long run.
“Coach always says that if you want to be the best, we have to play the best,” Bey said. “That’s what we did tonight.”
Huskies struggle to find 'offensive balance'
Throughout the preseason, Hopkins has noted he hopes to generate a fast-paced offense that preaches sound movement and execution. With several legitimate three-point threats, including senior guard Quade Green and junior guard Erik Stevenson, Hopkins is looking to space the floor and share the ball to open up passing lanes and shots along the arc.
“We want to have good ball movement and good player movement, which we’ve been working on,” he said.
However, during Sunday’s matchup with Baylor, the Dawgs had trouble getting going offensively, as the Bears’ stout defense frequently forced the Huskies from their game plan into undesirable scenarios.
“They were aggressive on us in man-to-man situations,” Hopkins said. “And it forced us, in certain situations, to look to get into the paint and be aggressive and maybe get them into foul trouble.”
Additionally, after scoring only 52 points on 36.5% shooting from the field, including just 20.8% from beyond the arc, the Huskies’ performance raised questions as to the team’s future plan of attack on the offensive side of the floor.
“We need to have offensive balance,” Hopkins said. “We’ve been so post-oriented the last couple of years.”
As the Huskies move forward, it will be imperative that they indeed find the balance that Hopkins mentioned. Without a dominant big man like Noah Dickerson or Isaiah Stewart to bail them, this year’s team will be forced to fabricate a competent attack with their guard-heavy roster, especially if they want to avoid situations like Sunday’s.
“We got it handed to us,” junior guard Jamal Bey said.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.