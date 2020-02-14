Small mistakes cost Washington in season opener against Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES — On a cold night at Page Field, the Washington men’s baseball team couldn’t stay out of its own way in a 7-1 loss to Loyola Marymount. Baserunning mistakes, errors in the field, and a lack of timely hitting plagued the Huskies (0-1) throughout opening night, and made the early season jitters apparent.
“It’s just game one,” junior Christian Jones said. “There’s a lot of excitement. Like coach said, there were a lot of firsts — first hit, first run. We were aggressive today, and that’s what we want to do. We want to be aggressive, but we’ve got to be aggressive and be smart at the same time so we’ll come back tomorrow and we’ll be fine. It’s a long season.”
The UW’s mishaps started straight from the first inning. In the second at-bat of the year, junior Kaiser Weiss was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple. Two batters later, fellow junior Noah Hsue was picked off at first to end the frame.
“We were overly aggressive in the first inning,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “Kaiser makes a mistake, but at least he makes it going hard. We should never get picked off first base. That’s just a bad baseball play by Noah Hsue.”
That set the tone for the rest of the night. Starter David Rhodes quickly gave up a home run to Loyola Marymount’s Trevin Esquerra in the first to give LMU a quick 1-0 lead. The Lions added another in the third after an error by Weiss in the left field corner put a runner on third with no outs. Junior Alex Lambeau knocked the run in with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.
Then Washington’s mistakes stepped up again. After senior Ramon Bramasco made it to third, junior Braiden Ward hit a hard ground ball down the third baseline. Lambeau made the stop, but instead of throwing to first, he caught Bramasco in no-man’s land, tagging him out as the senior dove back into third base. Rhodes gave up three in the next half-inning to extend the lead to 5-0.
“Ramon’s read at third, that hurt us,” Meggs said. “That took us out of that inning, and it was still a game at that point in time. We’ll fix those things though. It’s early, and those things are going to happen early with a young team.”
The Huskies scored their only run in the sixth, after a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Jones. But in the bottom half of the frame, reliever Dylan Lamb’s throwing error on a bunt allowed another run to score.
UW’s top of the order was one of the few bright spots. Ward went 1-for-4 with a double and a steal, while Hsue was the only player with multiple hits in the game. The Huskies also struck out 10 times and went hitless with runners in scoring position. More than half of Washington’s hits came from the top third of the batting order, and it stranded nine runners on base.
The pitching wasn’t any better. Rhodes went four innings, allowing five runs, four earned on five hits. He also had four strikeouts, but didn’t have great control, walking two and falling behind in the count several times. The bullpen combined for four innings, two runs, five walks, and six strikeouts.
“I thought David really struggled,” Meggs said. I thought David didn’t compete very well. That was disappointing for me. He just didn’t compete down in the strike zone, elevated the ball most of the night, and just didn’t throw strike one enough.”
Washington will try to bounce back against LMU in Game 2 on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.